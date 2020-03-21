Helping victims of the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, late last year spread to at least 154 countries and killed thousands.
Some countries and regions have been more affected than others. In many areas, daily life has stopped, local economies have crumbled, and medical facilities are facing critical supply shortages.
Many charities and organizations are helping those affected by the pandemic. This is what you can do to support them.
Not sure where to give?
Charity Navigator, which evaluates charities using a number-based system, has an up-to-date list of nonprofits working in communities affected by the outbreak. There are organizations that focus on medical services, relief supplies, and more.
Do you just want to give money?
GlobalGiving is a large global crowdfunding community that connects nonprofits, donors, and businesses. The goal of reaching $ 5 million in donations has been set. The money received will go toward sending emergency medical workers to needy communities, providing medical supplies to hospitals, and helping deliver essentials to families.
Do you want to give for medical supplies?
Relief International, which operates in 16 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, has focused some of its efforts on helping Iran, where more than 20,000 infections and at least 1,500 deaths have been reported.
So far, the group has provided more than 50,000 pieces of medical protective equipment, including 24,000 masks and 5,000 pairs of glasses, as well as 40,000 kits to detect the coronavirus; 85 percent of all donated funds go directly to their programs.
Heart to Heart International is distributing urgently needed equipment and medications to its partners worldwide. Medical supplies are also delivered to providers on the front lines.
Do you want to donate blood or help provide food?
Those looking to give something other than money can look to the American Red Cross. There is a severe shortage of blood due to a large number of blood impulse cancellations during the outbreak, he said. Healthy donors are recommended to give blood, platelets, or AB plasma.
World Central Kitchen has stepped in to distribute meals to children and others in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Little Rock, Arkansas, after many schools closed. Starting Monday, she will feed families in Los Angeles, where schools are also closed.
Feeding America is the nation's largest national hunger relief organization, with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries across the country. Its COVID-19 response fund will help food banks across the country.
Do you want to donate to help the children?
UNICEF is providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics.
Save the Children has partnered with No Kid Hungry to ensure that schools and community programs have the support they need to keep children fed during the pandemic.
First Book aims to deliver seven million books to children in the United States who do not have access to the internet or home libraries so that they can continue learning while schools are closed.