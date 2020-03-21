Helping victims of the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, late last year spread to at least 154 countries and killed thousands.

Some countries and regions have been more affected than others. In many areas, daily life has stopped, local economies have crumbled, and medical facilities are facing critical supply shortages.

Many charities and organizations are helping those affected by the pandemic. This is what you can do to support them.

Not sure where to give?

Charity Navigator, which evaluates charities using a number-based system, has an up-to-date list of nonprofits working in communities affected by the outbreak. There are organizations that focus on medical services, relief supplies, and more.