Hasan Minhaj just had a second daughter with his wife Beena Patel

Hasan Minhaj and his wife just had their second baby together, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Hasan and Beena Patel already have a daughter, whom they welcomed into the world two years ago in 2018.

On Thursday, the comedian and his life partner announced the birth of their son. In addition to acknowledging the coronavirus pandemic, Minhaj also released positive news about the birth of her son. Hasan wrote that "even in these crazy times," there are "beautiful times."

Hasan joked in his post that Beena said they had finished having children, for now, however, he believes his family may continue to grow. He wrote, "But you never know, shooters shoot." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Minhaj and Patel met at UC Davis.

They married in 2015. As noted above, the couple already have a daughter who was born in April 2018. When their first baby was born, the host of The Patriot Act revealed the news on their Instagram account. Currently, their names are unknown.

Many of Hasan's famous friends congratulated him on the news, including Tan France, Lena Waithe, Sophia Bush, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Awkwafina. As the world knows, and as Hasan suggested, the birth of their second baby comes at a particularly turbulent time.

Right now, much of the world is in quarantine, and medical authorities urge the public to remain behind closed doors for at least two weeks, or until the coronavirus passes. Earlier today, Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force announced more updates.

In addition to working as a father and comedian, Hasan has also created content that challenges power structures. Last year, in February 2019, Hasan Minhaj appeared in the media for this reason.

An episode from his show, Patriot Act, on Netflix, it was temporarily closed when the Saudi Arabian government ordered the streaming service to remove an episode about Prince Mohammed bin Salman's regime.

Ad

During the second season of his show, Hasan also addressed controversies against other nations like China, which have implemented similar levels of censorship over information deemed undesirable by the nation's government.



Post views:

4 4