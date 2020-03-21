Has Scientology Left Tom Cruise Isolated and Alone? Do you not have true love because of the strict demands that Scientology places on its practitioners? These are questions that people ask like the next OK issue on March 30, 2020. The magazine addresses the issue. According to the post, Tom Cruise may seem like someone who has it all on the outside, but deep down, he is not only alone, but isolated. Since moving to Clearwater, Florida, to be near the Scientology headquarters, he has not had time to socialize outside of the church, according to the publication, and only surrounds himself with other senior Scientologists. The source stated the following.

"If he's not with them, he's usually jogging on the beach, working out alone, or reading scripts. His love life is non-existent, too, he doesn't date. Anyway, he likes to do his job, so he doesn't mind being alone. He has learned to embrace peace and quiet. "

Tom Cruise has been married three times and each marriage has ended in divorce. His first wife was actress and fellow Scientologist Mimi Rogers. They were married in 1987, and at the time, it was a bit scandalous since she was six years older than him. That's nothing compared to celebrity couples like Joan Collins and Percy Gibson, where Joan is 31 years older than Percy. Reports say it was Mimi Rogers who introduced Tom Cruise to Scientology.

As a high-ranking Scientologist, Tom Cruise could not marry someone who is not a Scientologist, but he could date someone he converts to the belief system. It seems like she hasn't had much luck finding someone to share her Scientology faith with since her marriages with Nicole Kidman (1990-2001) and Katie Holmes (2006-2012) disappeared. Nicole Kidman found love with Keith Urban and Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ended their relationship. Now, rumors suggest that she and Bradley Cooper may be succeeding, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Eight years have passed since Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise separated and it seems that she has no contact with her daughter Suri. Although that is not verified, there are many ex-Scientologists who say that since Katie Holmes left the belief system with Suri, each of them would be considered a Suppressive Person or SP. An SP is rejected and Scientologists have no communication with them.

