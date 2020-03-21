Happy hour, date night, loud karaoke, and other FaceTime ways to stay close

As the world shifts to a more online culture while practicing social distancing, creativity in the way people use FaceTime (and other video chat methods) has flourished to accommodate a broader and more insane range of activities. social.

Here are some fun things you can do to stem the tide of boredom and keep your friends strong for a long period at home.

Happy Hour doesn't have to happen at the bar

Co-workers are friends alike and have kept drinks flowing from their supplies at home through FaceTime. Plus, you don't have to settle for choosing a second option from the bar menu.

Host FaceTime theme parties

Guests can only enter the chat if they follow a theme, be it a 2020 party or the recently popular presentation presentation format, where guests present an exciting theme.

My 14-year-old niece stayed up until midnight working on something, when I asked her what, she said all of her friends were planning to throw a Zoom PowerPoint party where they would simply be lecturing on topics that interest them. Yours is in astronomy. The children are very, very well. – Sim Kern (@sim_kern) March 16, 2020

Do not cancel the date of the night

If you're quarantined away from a loved one, you can choose a restaurant, order your favorite place online, and set up your displays at the opposite end of the table. It may be a little unorthodox for a first date, but it could be a good story in the relationship later.

Dream California Dreamin ’int belt with your friends during a Karaoke session

You don't even need to go for a walk on a winter day for this activity. Isn't it your musical taste? Fortunately, if you search YouTube for the karaoke version of almost any song, it exists.

You can stream Netflix shows in conjunction with Netflix Party

This Google Chrome extension lets you host long-distance movie parties in sync with your friends, with the ability to pause, chat, and discuss exactly what exactly happened in that confusing episode of "American Horror Story."

The time of history does not have to suffer

For book lovers and those who are far from the little ones, reading each other through FaceTime is a method to go through this chapter together.

See this post on Instagram Philip C. Stead's "A Sick Day for Amos McGee,quot;, illustrated by Erin E. Stead (published by @macmillankidsbooks) – read by @margotrobbie. THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN depend on the school for food. Responding to children's needs during school closings, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new @SAVEWITHSTORIES fund to support food banks, mobile food trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best , and also, with educational toys. , books and worksheets to make sure the brains are full, as well as the bellies. . If you can manage a one-time donation of $ 10, text SAVE to 20222. If another amount works best for you, visit our website: bio link. There is no maximum or minimum: together we will rise and together we can help. . Thanks and stay safe. XX #savewithstories A post shared by @ margotrobbie on March 20, 2020 at 3:56 p.m. PDT

Show your closet looks with fashion shows (human or pet)

Dust off the clothes you bought and never wore, or an old outfit that could make your friends gasp at a fashion show at home. Bonus points if you involve your pets for a pet fashion show, if you have the kind of pets that allow you to dress them up without losing a hand in return.

Play online with dramatic video commentary

If you have a Nintendo Switch, you can call and open the feature online to play with your friends in games like Mario Kart and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a virtual simulation game that mimics building an outer neighborhood. Together they can spend time outside in the sun, from inside in the dark.

Do you have other fun ways to deal with friends while you are away socially? Let us know in the comments!