Guinea to Hold Contested Surveys Boycotted by Opposition | Guinea News

Voters in Guinea will go to the polls on Sunday to elect members of parliament and vote on a proposed constitutional reform in the context of deadly street protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition groups have called for a boycott of the delayed vote, originally planned for March 1, accusing President Alpha Conde of planning to use the constitutional referendum to extend his tenure in office.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML9ff7a6bb1102d6abca56137bb693d6ab11% %MINIFYHTML9ff7a6bb1102d6abca56137bb693d6ab12%

Conde has ruled the West African country since 2010; His second and last five-year term will end in December.

Under the country's current constitution, the 82-year-old leader cannot seek a third term.

Opposition leaders argue that Conde, the country's first democratically elected leader, is planning to use the new constitution as a reset button within the current two five-year term limits.

"Alpha Conde is trying to change the constitution to stay in power for life," Cellou Dalein Diallo, leader of the Union of Guinea Democratic Forces (UFDG) party and the main opposition leader, told Al Jazeera.

"Many of our people have been killed in protest of this decision. It is their constitutional right to protest against their decision," added Diallo, a former prime minister.

A proposed draft for a new constitution does not explicitly state whether Conde would be eligible for the 2020 elections, but the president has declined to rule out running again.

"It is the party's decision. At the moment, it is not my concern," Conde told Radio France International.

For changes to the constitution to be approved, more than 50 percent of the votes cast must be in favor.

Since October, at least 30 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters (Michael Tewelde / AFP)

The surveys will be carried out even when several countries in the region and across the continent have banned public gatherings to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Guinea has confirmed two cases to date.

Since October, opposition supporters have taken to the streets to demand that Conde resign after his term ends this year. More than 30 people have died in clashes between the security forces and protesters.

"We are protesting because Alpha Conde has decided to carry out a coup against the Guinean constitution," Abdoulai Oumou Sow, an activist and one of the organizers of the street marches, told Al Jazeera.

"We are not afraid. They can kill us all if they wish. We believe that by protesting, the military will join us and remove Conde from office and organize fair and fair elections in the country," Sow said.

Human rights groups have called on the authorities to show restraint in dealing with protesters.

"The Guinean government must ensure that the police and the gendarme exercise restraint and discipline in monitoring opposition protests," said Corinne Dufka, director of West Africa at Human Rights Watch.

"Guinea's authorities must conduct credible investigations into allegations of abuse and punish those responsible."

Credibility survey concerns

the The International Association of French Speaking Countries (OIF) questions the credibility of the electoral registry.

The OIF said in February that 2.4 million "problematic,quot; names, in a country of 12 million, were on the voting register, including people who have died, people who are too young to cast their vote and double the number of Names.

Amadou Salif Kebe, head of the electoral commission, questioned the claim and said: "We believe that our electoral census is credible enough."

Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was concerned about Guinea's electoral process.

"We wonder whether the process will be free, fair and transparent and accurately reflect the will of all eligible voters," Pompeo said in a statement.

Internet connectivity in the country will be disrupted this weekend after the company managing the service said the work would be done on a submarine fiber-optic cable. MTN, one of Guinea's main telephone networks, also said that some internet and telephone services would not work.

Analysts say the vote will only create further problems for the West African mineral-rich country, which has experienced at least two coups since it gained independence from France in 1958.

"This election will not lead to any stability because everything has been done in the interest of the government and the Count," Isaac Kamano, an analyst based in capital Conakry, told Al Jazeera.

"The government needs to bring everyone together, including civil society groups, the opposition and human rights groups, before holding an election," added Kamano.

In the streets of the coastal capital, there have been no significant campaigns, unlike previous elections. Many voters told Al Jazeera that they will heed the opposition's call for a boycott.

"I am not going to bother voting because the electoral process is corrupt. It is better not to vote. They are ready to steal our rights," said Abdoul Aziz Ben Raman Diallo, 33.

Some voters said they will not vote after finding their names twice on the voter registry.

"In the last election, I voted, but with this referendum, how can I vote with two voter identification cards in my name," Aissatou Sow told Al Jazeera.