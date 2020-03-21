Group of restaurant customers gift waiter with cash after restaurant is required to serve only takeout food

Home Entertainment Group of restaurant customers gift waiter with cash after restaurant is required...

With restaurants closing and people losing their jobs due to the viral pandemic, it's good to know that people still have a heart.

In Memphis, TN, a group of frequent Chili restaurant visitors blessed his waiter with a cash gift to help offset some of his expenses because the restaurant is forced to serve only takeout food.

Edwin Dorsey, owner of the video, can be heard saying:

"We take care of our people. You don't have to worry about a thing. "

He went on to say:

“Over the years we have created a bond with the bartender, Trish. She has an amazing soul, works hard, and is a great person overall. Between our discussion, we decided to unite and bless her with a care package because she will be out of work until the COVID-19 passes. "

The bartender can be seen crying with joy and thanking everyone involved.

At times like this, it is important that we all be united.

