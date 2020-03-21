Group of restaurant customers gift waiter with cash after restaurant is required to serve only takeout food

%MINIFYHTML234b273f98cfc9a4631b202d2606d60a11% %MINIFYHTML234b273f98cfc9a4631b202d2606d60a12%

With restaurants closing and people losing their jobs due to the viral pandemic, it's good to know that people still have a heart.

In Memphis, TN, a group of frequent Chili restaurant visitors blessed his waiter with a cash gift to help offset some of his expenses because the restaurant is forced to serve only takeout food.

Edwin Dorsey, owner of the video, can be heard saying:

"We take care of our people. You don't have to worry about a thing. "

He went on to say:

“Over the years we have created a bond with the bartender, Trish. She has an amazing soul, works hard, and is a great person overall. Between our discussion, we decided to unite and bless her with a care package because she will be out of work until the COVID-19 passes. "

The bartender can be seen crying with joy and thanking everyone involved.

At times like this, it is important that we all be united.