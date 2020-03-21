Governor Walz signs an order for the National Guard to deliver personal protective equipment – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance in transporting protective equipment for health workers, as the nation faces a shortage.

Walz signed an executive order Saturday for the Minnesota National Guard to deliver Camp Riley personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul.

The executive order also requires the Guard to plan the distribution of supplies through the State's Emergency Operations Center.

"In times of need, Minnesotans come together to make sure we have the resources and supplies we need to overcome the challenges," said Walz. "Minnesota hospitals, healthcare facilities, and emergency services urgently need personal protective equipment, and I am grateful that the Minnesota National Guard Association provides these supplies to Minnesotans."

Walz expects this order to address critically low supplies of EPP in Minnesota hospitals and health care facilities.