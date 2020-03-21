Governor Newsom deploys the National Guard to help with food distribution – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – The California National Guard has been deployed to a Sacramento warehouse to distribute food to food banks, according to the governor's office.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom deployed the guard at the Sacramento Food Bank on 3rd Ave. to begin preparing packaged foods for distribution to isolated or vulnerable communities, the governor's office said.

Sacramento Food Bank confirmed that the soldiers were on the premises on Friday and would work over the weekend.

The guard would be conducting immediate statewide site assessments for counties that have requested short-term support and stabilization.

Newsom also called in food bank volunteers and announced the launch of a Neighbor-to-Neighbor partnership with Nextdoor.com and California Volunteers to serve the most vulnerable Californians.

"It is in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, helping those in their community who need it most," Newsom said in a prepared statement. "I ask all Californians who can join our Neighbor to Neighbor campaign to safely help those in need in their community."

Californians can learn ways to help their community at serve.ca.gov.