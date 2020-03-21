Governor Newsom deploys the California National Guard to help distribute food banks – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the deployment of members of the California National Guard to help distribute food to isolated and vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brief deployment is intended to help stabilize the growing need for food banks.

"It is in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, helping those in their community who need it most. Food banks provide a vital lifeline for families, and are needed now more than ever," he said. Newsom. "Families across our state are suddenly losing jobs, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 stay in their homes to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians to join our Neighbor to Neighbor campaign to safely help those in need in your community. "

The Governor also launched a Neighbor-to-Neighbor partnership campaign with Nextdoor.com and California Volunteers to deploy volunteers to help those in need of assistance during the pandemic.

"The neighbor-to-neighbor campaign is a testament to the strength of our largest California community," said first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Now more than ever we must create a culture of US about me. I am so proud that Californians across the state are ready to face this moment as they embrace our values ​​of inclusion, generosity, and community in California. ”

The announcement comes a day after the Governor issued a state-wide home stay order.

More ways to help the community can be found at serve.ca.gov.