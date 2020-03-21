Governor Abbott postpones primary runoff from May 26 to July 14 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Governor Greg Abbott postponed the runoff primary elections from May 26 to July 14 due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The governor's office announced the delay in a statement Friday afternoon, citing "the state's continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

State health authorities have identified around 200 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, with five patients dying of the disease.

%MINIFYHTMLcc277d2992440d85420d8e57ef49a09311% %MINIFYHTMLcc277d2992440d85420d8e57ef49a09312%

Early voting for the second round will begin on July 6.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)