Gordon Hayward | Boston.com

Gordon Hayward is still waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test until Saturday afternoon, two days after teammate Marcus Smart shared that he had tested positive.

%MINIFYHTML171dc18943de6856760ab90cdbca53d011% %MINIFYHTML171dc18943de6856760ab90cdbca53d012%

The Celtics are among the small group of NBA teams to test for COVID-19 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, prompting the league to suspend play indefinitely. The Celtics organized the Jazz on March 6, five days before Gobert's test results returned. On March 3, the team faced the Brooklyn Nets, who recently announced that four players had tested positive.

In a statement released Thursday night, the Celtics said they were still waiting for more results and would "report them accordingly."

Hayward said he does not speak to Smart on a daily basis, but heard that he is doing it "well and well." Smart appeared on CNN on Friday night and reiterated that he is asymptomatic. Hayward also said he has not spoken to Gobert, his former teammate for four seasons in Utah.

"I'm sure it's scary if you have it," Hayward said Saturday afternoon during an Instagram live video with ESPN's Richard Jefferson. "You don't want to spread it or anything."

As for how Hayward spends his time in quarantine? The 29-year-old forward remains in Boston with his three daughters and his wife Robyn, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child. He and Robyn are watching "Good Girls,quot; on Netflix, although he also recommended "Altered Carbon,quot; as well as "Jack Ryan,quot; and "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,quot; on Amazon Prime.

Hayward also has more time to play video games, one of her favorite hobbies. Early Thursday, he streamed some League of Legends games on Twitch.

"I've noticed that all of these NBA players are streaming now, and I have to say I'm the original, OG, streamer here before it was great," Hayward joked.

He's still finding time to exercise, despite new league policies that prevent players from using their team's practice facilities. However, it is not that easy, especially with three children, all under the age of 5.

"Both my effort and the team are terrible," said Hayward, with a smile. "To be honest, I need to go somewhere to exercise because then I can lock myself up and feel like I'm going to go to work. When I wake up and go down to the basement, and then I have the girls running around trying to do the exercises, it's just not a good environment to exercise. "

While Hayward expects the season to resume, he is concerned with logistics. Commissioner Adam Silver recently noted that several options are being considered.

"I think it will be very difficult, as if I don't know what they are going to do, in terms of, at this moment, how many games will we have left?" Hayward said. “I know that the arenas have contracts with other shows and shows. Players, we have contracts that are effective in June. I don't know how they can handle all of this.

"This is unprecedented, so I'm sure there will be different rules and whatnot." I hope he comes back, it's hard for me to imagine him coming back. "

If Hayward doesn't choose his $ 34.1 million player option before June 29, he will become a free agent this summer, according to the league's existing schedule.