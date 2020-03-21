Google Maps now displays coronavirus warnings on Android and iPhone – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLdab56ff4070c6e25be16dbc8d4c9f79f11% %MINIFYHTMLdab56ff4070c6e25be16dbc8d4c9f79f12%

Google Maps has now started displaying a coronavirus alert on Android, iPhone, and the web.

The message reminds people to call their doctors before visiting a medical center, and points to the CDC's official help page for the new coronavirus.

The virus is highly contagious, and the CDC says that people who think they have the disease should not go to a hospital without first calling a doctor or 911 for instructions.

Google is doing several things to help during the new coronavirus pandemic. The company promised to develop a version of the national website COVID-19 that Trump boasted a week ago, although the site may be more limited in scope than initially announced. The company has also placed a COVID-19 news panel on the YouTube home page to provide quick access to authoritative information on coronavirus developments, and Google reduced the quality of video streaming to SD in Europe, the epicenter of the pandemic. at this time. Therefore, it is not surprising to see that Google Maps is used to raise awareness of the coronavirus, as Google now displays COVID-19 warnings within the Android and iPhone versions of the app.

A few days ago, Google encouraged business owners to access Google Maps and update their listings with any changes to their regular hours, information that may be critical to customers at this time. Additionally, we also told you that Google Maps can be used to order food online from participating restaurants and to help you find new places to order if your favorite stores are closed.

The new coronavirus-related warning, as detected 9to5Google, consists of a banner that says:

Source: CDC

The warning is displayed on the screen on all platforms, including Android, iPhone, and the web, in connection with medical searches within Google Maps. Given the massive increase in new cases of coronavirus in the United States. USA In the past few weeks, many people are likely to be seeking close help using Google Maps.

The warning is important due to the nature of this coronavirus outbreak. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease is highly contagious, even if its symptoms are mild. Clicking on the alert will send you to the official CDC website with COVID-19 instructions.

The CDC advises people who think they may have become infected to call their doctors before doing anything else.

Call your doctor: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider for advice.

Also, if you or someone in your home experiences severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention, the CDC advises you to call 911 and tell them you may have the disease so that first responders can protect themselves accordingly.

Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: If you have a medical emergency and need to call 911, notify the operator that you have or think you might have COVID-19. If possible, put on a mask before medical help arrives.

You should avoid going to the emergency room alone or using public transportation if you suspect that you are infected. That way, you will avoid passing the disease on to others and infecting the medical professionals who are there to help.

