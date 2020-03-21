Google I / O 2020 was completely canceled when California closes – BGR

Google I / O, the company's annual developer conference, was due to start on May 12.

On Friday, Google confirmed that the event has been canceled and will not take place "in any capacity,quot;.

Google typically showcases new versions of the Android operating system and occasionally new hardware at the annual event, but it will have to find a different venue this year.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Google announced on Friday that Google I / O 2020 has been completely canceled. The annual developer conference is the biggest event of the year for the company, similar to Apple's WWDC (which has also been canceled), and it's usually where Google shows off the latest version of the Android mobile operating system. Several hardware debuts were also made on Google I / O, including Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at last year's event.

This announcement comes just weeks after Google said it would cancel the physical event at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, but that it would "explore other ways to evolve Google I / O to better connect with our developer community." In the following days, Google's decision was made in this regard.

%MINIFYHTML2560663ee3a4ac4c0398c3466332ea9711% %MINIFYHTML2560663ee3a4ac4c0398c3466332ea9712%

Here is Google's full explanation of the cancellation, taken from the Google I / O website:

Due to concerns about the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities, and in line with the recent "shelter-in-place,quot; orders from local Bay Area counties, unfortunately we will not have I / O in no capacity this year. Right now, the most important thing we can all do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please note that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums. Take care. We will continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed and connected.

As Google alludes to in its message, California has been aggressive in its fight against COVID-19, and as such, there was simply no way to make Google I / O 2020 happen, even digitally, as everyone is asked to stay on your houses until further notice. It will be interesting to see how Google handles Android releases in the future, as Android 11 previews have already started to roll out. In fact, Developer Preview 2 dropped earlier this week.

This also questions whether or not Apple will be able to go through WWDC 2020 "in any capacity." The event would also have taken place in California, and while Apple has committed to an "online experience," it's still unclear whether the company will be able to put something together without staff coordinating in person. It goes without saying that the effects of COVID-19 on the tech industry are only just beginning to show.

Image Source: Eric Risberg / AP / REX / Shutterstock