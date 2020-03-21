Google Expands Coronavirus Information Website Nationwide – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa039041395ad67b003f2540430d229c311% %MINIFYHTMLa039041395ad67b003f2540430d229c312%

MOUNTAIN VIEW (Up News Info News) – After a week of speculation, Google announced on Saturday morning the launch of a coronavirus educational website in the United States. The site focuses on education, prevention, and local resources surrounding the pandemic.

In a blog post, Google said it worked with relevant agencies and authorities to add state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends, information to donate to aid efforts, and other resources for individuals, educators, and businesses. .

%MINIFYHTMLa039041395ad67b003f2540430d229c313% %MINIFYHTMLa039041395ad67b003f2540430d229c314%

The state of the coronavirus in the USA. USA It has changed dramatically in the last week. There are more than 19,300 cases in the US. And at least 250 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than a quarter of Americans are ordered to stay home as much as possible in a bid to curb the virus. smeared.

%MINIFYHTMLa039041395ad67b003f2540430d229c315% %MINIFYHTMLa039041395ad67b003f2540430d229c316%

The Google site launched in the United States on Saturday, but the search giant said it plans to make it available in more languages ​​and countries in the coming days. He noted that the information on the site comes from "authorized,quot; sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Videos currently featured on the home page include "How to Protect Yourself Against COVID-19,quot; and "COVID-19: What Older Adults Need to Know," which is also offered in American Sign Language.

Last week, President Trump announced the government's partnership with Google to create a detection website to direct people to test sites. While Trump indicated the site would be a national resource, Google's sister site Verily launched a detection site only for a limited number of people in the Bay Area.

Looking at the new Google site, there is no evidence of the site that Mr. Trump initially proposed. It is unclear if the site will be updated with test information in the future.

According to Google, COVID-19 is currently the most searched topic in the world, surpassing some of the most common and consistent queries that people search for on a daily basis. Google also introduced new coronavirus data and visualizations into Search to make the information more clearly available at the top of queries related to COVID-19.

These resources include updated information cards for symptoms, prevention, and statistics. Google said it will continue to update these resources as new information becomes available.

"As coronavirus becomes a challenge in more communities and authorities around the world develop new guides and tools to address the pandemic, we will continue to find more opportunities to connect people with key information to support themselves, their families and their safe communities, "said Emily Moxley, director of product management search, Saturday.

© 2020 Up News Info Interactive Inc. All rights reserved