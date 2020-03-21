Google and YouTube launch new remote educational resources

Google and YouTube have launched new resource pages to help teachers and families continue to educate students while at home from school due to the new coronavirus.

The Google page, called Teach From Home, offers recommendations on how teachers can teach remotely with Google products. Right now, the page presents ideas like making a video call with a class using Hangouts or creating an online quiz using Google Forms. The page "will continue to evolve," according to Google. There is also a "Teach from Home Toolkit,quot;, which has resources on how to teach remotely organized in a series of slides.

%MINIFYHTML2e466edd5f3f990ff788b8ef106e1ff911% %MINIFYHTML2e466edd5f3f990ff788b8ef106e1ff912%

Currently, Home Schooling is only available in English, but downloadable toolkits are available in Danish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Polish, and Google says more languages ​​will follow soon.

Learn @ Home on YouTube highlights educational YouTube channels

The YouTube resource, Learn @ Home, highlights the educational YouTube channels that students can watch at home. The page ranks the channels that are recommended for families with children over the age of 13, for families with children over the age of five, and for families with preschool-age children. YouTube is partnering with Khan Academy and other education-focused creators in the endeavor, and some featured channels include CrashCourse, Discovery Education, Cool School, PBS Kids, and Sesame Street. Learn @ Home is now available in English and will be available in Italian, French, Korean, Spanish, Japanese and more "in the coming days," according to YouTube.

Google is also launching a $ 10 million Distance Education Fund as part of the company's $ 50 million contribution made through its philanthropic arm, Google.org, to COVID-19's response efforts. Google.org will first award a $ 1 million grant from the fund to Khan Academy to help it "provide remote learning opportunities to students affected by the closure of COVID-19 related schools."