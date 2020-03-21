Golfers & # 39; sing & # 39; John Lennon: Conor Moore's New Impressions Video | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML2ef3fcced9661e5a31660c2c042e78a811% %MINIFYHTML2ef3fcced9661e5a31660c2c042e78a812%









Impressionist Conor Moore uses several recognizable golf voices to recreate a John Lennon classic!

Can you imagine what it would be like if the best golfers in the world formed a band of stars? Comedian Conor Moore gave us an insight into his latest hilarious golf impressions video.

With golf turned off indefinitely due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Moore attempted to lift the spirits of those on social media by producing yet another of his viral sensations.

The Irishman has had Sky Sports viewers in stitches with his impressions of previous players at The Open, the Ryder Cup and many other events, with his latest video once again featuring some of the most recognizable names in games.

Using the & # 39; voices & # 39; From Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ian Poulter and many others, Moore recreated the classic John Lennon hit, & # 39; Imagine & # 39 ;, and gave a golf performance like no other!

& # 39; Bubba Watson & # 39; would you hold back tears during the chorus? Could & # 39; Dustin Johnson & # 39; have the correct letter? What lines would Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry give?

