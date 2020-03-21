GM has partnered with Ventec Life Systems to help increase fan production

%MINIFYHTMLd6a1d5a3d48e93ac1757d8445bd3b66a11% %MINIFYHTMLd6a1d5a3d48e93ac1757d8445bd3b66a12%

General Motors has partnered with Ventec Life Systems to help increase the production of ventilators that are needed in hospitals serving patients with the new coronavirus, the companies announced Friday. In the most severe cases of COVID-19 infection, patients need ventilator assistance to breathe, and there is widespread concern that the US. USA Don't have enough fans to meet the looming demand.

Seattle-based Ventec is one of the few fan manufacturers in the US. USA, According NBC News, and its production has already increased. Ventec CEO Chris Kiple says the company aims to produce 1,000 machines per month (compared to the usual 150 per month) in the next 90 days, and eventually produce 2,000 fans per month.

Ventec will depend on GM manufacturing, logistics, and purchasing to help build more fans faster. GM President and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement that GM "will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis."

Other automakers, including Ford and Volkswagen, have reportedly also contacted the White House to see how they could help with fan production. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla and SpaceX employees were "working on fans,quot; and, despite a tweet from Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio That the machines were definitely necessary, Musk did not provide further details on when or where his companies would produce the machines.