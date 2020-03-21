Genesis spawns the G70, a new smaller sports sedan

2020 Genesis G70 – a new, small luxury sedan. Will he compete with his older brothers for courage?

Price: $ 48,995 as tested. The Elite Package added low beam, sunroof, and more assistance for $ 1,750; The Prestige package added a widescreen monitor, front display, and more for $ 2,500.

Conventional Wisdom: Car and Driver likes the "fun nature of driving, the sleek interior design, the fantastic value proposition," but not the "mediocre manual transmission, cheap infotainment software, narrow rear seat."

Seller speech: "You can't change the world while imitating." (Hey, that's pretty deep.)

Fact: It is difficult for automakers to claim that they really do go their own way, but Genesis offers a lot for the price.

What's New: The G70 is new for 2019 and the third model released from Hyundai's luxury arm. (It joins Toyota's Lexus, Honda's Acura, and Nissan's Infiniti as an Asian luxury brand.) The G70 is the smallest of the three Genesis models and the latest sedan on offer, according to Genesis press materials. Interesting.

I drove a 2019 model, but it hasn't changed for 2020.

At speed: the Genesis G70 has a lot of impact, for people who like sporty handling. The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 creates 365 horsepower, and the little sedan shoots at absolutely 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds, according to Car and Driver.

The G70 also has a lot of bump to go by.

Note that the G70 also comes with a 2.0-liter turbo four engine, which Car and Driver noted is decidedly less enthusiastic.

Shifty: The G70 comes with a rather weird scrolling component. The shift lever on the console only offers PRND, not to mention Sport or Shift mode. The steering wheel paddles allow drivers to shift up or down, but I couldn't find a way to keep the vehicle in shift mode.

Ah, you know what? It hardly matters anymore. Even race car drivers keep their cars in automatic mode. Let the 8-speed automatic do the work for you, too.

However, that 2.0 turbo does come with an available manual transmission, and it costs much less.

All-wheel drive is also available.

On the road: The G70 offers various driving modes. Sports mode is a lot of fun, but the G70 handles well in any of the five modes.

Country roads are really fun, although driving on the highway is still quite enjoyable. However, the sport mode accentuates bumps a lot, so be careful with railroad crossings and heavy road seams.

Steering Assist: A lot of the autonomous driving components are being made in today's cars, but if the Kia-Hyundai-Genesis system were more widespread, it would all go back to the drawing board. The system came on when I got the vehicle, and I was initially disappointed with the G70's awkward handling and responsive acceleration.

But then I remembered this problem I had had with other Korean models and effectively turning off the steering assist made everything feel a lot better.

Driver's Seat – Genesis models tend to be a cozy environment, and I found the G70 to be a tighter version of the pretty luxury sedans I'd driven before. Controls are easy to operate and look and feel good.

Friends and things: or rather, things in some friends. Rear-seat passengers will frown at you in the rearview mirror. Leg room, head and foot room are tight, and the center seat is for toddlers only. However, the seat itself is comfortable, so smaller people won't complain, especially with heated seats on cold days.

The cargo space is woeful at 10.5 cubic feet, which is twice the space of a Miata. The average trunk measures around 15 cubic feet, making it quite small.

Play a few songs – the stereo system follows Hyundai's usual template, which really works very well. The knobs control volume and tuning, and a horizontal row of buttons controls the source and other changes.

Drivers must go to the touch screen for most other functions, and it works quite well in all respects. It can be insensitive to the tips of Mr. Driver & # 39; s Seat, especially in cold temperatures.

The sound is average for Kia, which is not stellar but very good.

Night Shift: The headlights stay a little low, but I found myself adjusting to them after a couple of days. The interior lights have a good level of brightness without interfering with the road.

Fuel Savings: I averaged about 23 miles per gallon in the usual round of testing, heavy on country roads and highways. Power the G70 as it is, which is an added bonus for performance level.

Where it's built: Ulsan, South Korea.

How it's built: Consumer Reports predicts a 5 out of 5 for reliability.

In the end: if you're too good for oversized friends and their luggage, the G70 may be fun for you. Other than that, however, it offers a lot for the money.