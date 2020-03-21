Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher team up for retro Monday Night Football | Football news

Relive Leeds' 4-3 win over Liverpool in 2000 and Man Utd's 6-1 loss to Arsenal in 2001 at MNF Retro; watch on Sky Sports Premier League starting at 7 p.m. on Monday
Last update: 03/21/20 1:43 pm
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will delve deeper into the Premier League archives for a Monday Night Football with a retro twist.
Neville and Carragher will team up with Dave Jones to dissect two world-class classics in a special two-hour MNF Retro program beginning at 7pm on Monday, March 23.
The pair will rule over Leeds' dramatic 4-3 victory over Liverpool in November 2000, a game the Reds were winning 2-0 until four-goal Mark Viduka inspired a surprising change.
They will also look at Manchester United's 6-1 loss to Arsenal in February 2001, as Dwight Yorke's first half trick put Sir Alex Ferguson's team on their way to a landslide victory that brought them closer to a seventh title in league in nine years.
An hour will be devoted to each game on the show, featuring the game's best moments, chatting, and plenty of anecdotes as Neville and Carragher offer a Monday Night Football solution …
Join Neville and Carragher for MNF Retro from 7 to 9 pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and look for more Premier League rewinds on Mondays and Fridays, with more clubs to present …
Join the Sky Bet Club and follow your progress towards a £ 5 free bet
Sign up and bet £ 25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited before 7pm on Monday.
%MINIFYHTMLf361b37931dae294c0a8a551e687929213%