Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher team up for retro Monday Night Football | Football news

Relive Leeds' 4-3 win over Liverpool in 2000 and Man Utd's 6-1 loss to Arsenal in 2001 at MNF Retro; watch on Sky Sports Premier League starting at 7 p.m. on Monday





Join Nev and Carra from 7pm for MNF Retro

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will delve deeper into the Premier League archives for a Monday Night Football with a retro twist.

Neville and Carragher will team up with Dave Jones to dissect two world-class classics in a special two-hour MNF Retro program beginning at 7pm on Monday, March 23.

Mark Viduka scored four goals when Leeds stunned Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller on Elland Road on November 4, 2000

The pair will rule over Leeds' dramatic 4-3 victory over Liverpool in November 2000, a game the Reds were winning 2-0 until four-goal Mark Viduka inspired a surprising change.

They will also look at Manchester United's 6-1 loss to Arsenal in February 2001, as Dwight Yorke's first half trick put Sir Alex Ferguson's team on their way to a landslide victory that brought them closer to a seventh title in league in nine years.

Dwight Yorke scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Man Utd hit Arsenal at Old Trafford on February 25, 2001

An hour will be devoted to each game on the show, featuring the game's best moments, chatting, and plenty of anecdotes as Neville and Carragher offer a Monday Night Football solution …

Join Neville and Carragher for MNF Retro from 7 to 9 pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and look for more Premier League rewinds on Mondays and Fridays, with more clubs to present …