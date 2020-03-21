Gareth Bale: Where is the Real Madrid and Wales star still? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML414c8b6b2968fcef41f7474bee242acb11% %MINIFYHTML414c8b6b2968fcef41f7474bee242acb12%





Gareth Bale's stay at Real Madrid may be coming to an end, but where will he go?

Football matches have been removed from the calendar worldwide, and as the coronavirus outbreak leaves the sport on hold, it is increasingly uncertain whether Gareth Bale will be a Real Madrid player when he resumes.

The Welshman has endured 12 steamy months in the Spanish capital, and scored a goal at the Santiago Bernabéu more than a year ago, in a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo on March 16, 2019.

Perhaps most notably, he has only made five starts at home at the time: Zinedine Zidane has preferred to use it away from home with eight of his 11 starts on the way.

Bale has two years left on his astronomical £ 15.4 million salary, but Real is once again interested in using his sale to finance his summer transfer strategy, according to reports this week.

Almost 12 months ago, Real had expected to demand a fee in the region of £ 70 million for the 30-year-old, but the Daily mail Now they claim they would let you go on a free transfer. So where would I go?

Premier league

Tottenham linked with a move to bring Bale out of Madrid in January

Since moving to the Bernabéu in 2013, the former Tottenham forward has won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, four Champions League crowns and a Spanish Super Cup, but would you ever like to join José's rebuilding Mourinho?

During his stint at White Hart Lane, Bale scored 42 goals in 146 appearances, but an emotional return seems as unlikely as ever.

His agent Jonathan Barnett ruled out a comeback during the January transfer window, saying talkSPORT: "I don't think so, no. He's in a very lucky position.

"Hopefully, when his contract ends, he will sit down with me and his family and decide what he wants to do. Gareth is very happy there."

"And let's face it, for most clubs he's out of his league, financially."

"It's fine to say, 'Go give up that money and go play somewhere else', but it's not just about money. It's about their lifestyle and their children, who have grown up in Madrid,quot;.

However, Manchester United have been linked to Harry Kane, and if Tottenham lost their talisman, Bale could be seen as a suitable solution in the short term.

A series

Bale recently had a stomach problem and Zinedine Zidane did not play it in El Clásico

For Real, there is the added complication of when Brexit takes effect next January, when Bale will take a non-EU player spot on the team.

But for some European clubs, it would be a great asset, and after Aaron Ramsey's transfer to Juventus, could he become the next Welsh international to embark on an Italian adventure?

An impressive record of 105 goals in 249 appearances as he heads towards the end of his seventh season in Madrid indicates that he still has a lot to offer, and with Inter Milan becoming a sanctuary for established stars, could Bale be next in to cross the door?

He memorably illuminated the San Siro as a Tottenham player during a virtuous Champions League performance in September 2010, scoring a hat-trick to bring his side to the brink of a memorable 4-0 comeback in the group stages.

According to The beach bar, The head of Inter, Antonio Conte, spoke with the club's CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, and the football director, Piero Ausilio, last summer about the possibility of signing the Madrid striker.

United and Chelsea, two clubs that have previously shown interest in the player, now appear to have other building-based goals for the future, so Conte could find his way clear.

Major League Soccer

Bale was not photographed with his Madrid teammates after the victory over Barcelona

While Bale's family is based in Madrid, he has struggled to learn the language in seven years in Spain, leading to a frantic relationship with fans, but this would not be a problem if he were heading to the United States.

Having lost a large part of the 2019/20 season, either due to injury or for tactical reasons, the dialogue could open between its representatives and the MLS franchises.

Inter Miami and LA Galaxy expressed interest in the player in January, according to Spanish media The uncheck.

In the event that President Florentino Pérez and the Madrid hierarchy decide to cut their losses, another new project away from the gaze of the English media could be suitable for Bale at some point in his career, if not in the immediate future.

Chinese Super League

Bale has scored three goals and has provided two assists for Madrid this season.

Madrid head coach Zidane had already made it clear that he expected Bale to leave the Bernabéu, and China became his expected destination in July 2019.

Bale's future has been under constant speculation since Zidane's return to the club and he traveled to China in the transfer window last summer before a move to Jiangsu Suning collapsed at the 11th hour.

At a base salary of £ 350,000 per week, along with additional profit bonuses, it was reported that only certain clubs, including those in China, would pay such a high salary package.

However, as with a move now to MLS, the drop in intensity and quality for a player without a league goal since September and with only three games to his name in 2020 would represent a sharp decline for one of the most they win in Europe.

Bale was heading towards Euro 2020 with his country that he had not played regularly throughout the current campaign, but rolling back the Championships 12 months could be a blessing in disguise for Wales.

Having been out of the picture, you now have the opportunity to address that tournament in a much better way.