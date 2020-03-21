GameStop will temporarily close all storefronts to customers

%MINIFYHTML240af97e4be26c908a7e0afc3f297bdd11% %MINIFYHTML240af97e4be26c908a7e0afc3f297bdd12%

GameStop is temporarily closing all of its retail stores in the US. USA And it is moving to "delivery only,quot; as of March 22, the company announced today. It is an abrupt change for the company, which just a few days ago defended its decision to keep its stores open as an "essential,quot; business, and instructed staff to ignore the coronavirus-related blocks.

GameStop CEO George Sherman said in a letter to customers that he "will temporarily stop customer access to storefronts,quot; and that he will process orders on a "digital only,quot; basis. Customers can use the GameStop app or QR codes at their stores, though future purchases will be given to customers through curbside pickup at their retail stores or through e-commerce deliveries.

In a letter obtained by Kotaku Sherman said GameStop will provide 80 hours of additional paid time off for eligible employees, while employees who are not eligible for the additional PTO will receive an additional two weeks of pay.

The news comes just a day after the company announced it would close all of its California retail stores following an executive order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.