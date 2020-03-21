Galleria Dallas announces temporary closure amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

As the coronavirus pandemic evolves, Galleria Dallas announced on Friday that it will temporarily close immediately.

The Galleria Dallas property and administration made the decision in accordance with federal, state and local public health guidelines.

"We love this city and its people. They have made Galleria Dallas what it is today: a place for people to get together, celebrate, just enjoy all the benefits that this incredible region has to offer. Therefore, we do not make this decision lightly. It is important to the administration and property of Galleria Dallas that we serve as community leaders to help our nation stop the spread of this widespread virus. Ultimately, it is up to each of us to BE the solution, together. "

Retailers and restaurants with their own outside entrance to the mall have the option of staying open. The Grill on the Alley and Grand Lux ​​are open for takeout orders.

%MINIFYHTMLef9a63190d48a5cf540618090ca2731811% %MINIFYHTMLef9a63190d48a5cf540618090ca2731812%

Nordstrom will continue to pick up on the curb from its level 1 entrance to the green garage.

“Because we know that families are counting on us, we look forward to sharing resources on our website and social media channels to help our neighbors through this difficult time. We are working with non-profit organizations in our neighborhood and have compiled a preliminary list of equipped locations to help our families overcome the challenges we face. This list will be published on our website and will be updated frequently. "

Authorities said they will continue to assess the situation and will announce a reopening date as soon "as it is safe to do so."

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.