%MINIFYHTMLaa0c0a6eb20219f154d217c77c08e5b011% %MINIFYHTMLaa0c0a6eb20219f154d217c77c08e5b012%

Like many sequels, this one didn't have a candle to the original, but it was prettier. He also made a triple jump from screenplay to screen.

%MINIFYHTMLaa0c0a6eb20219f154d217c77c08e5b013% %MINIFYHTMLaa0c0a6eb20219f154d217c77c08e5b014%

"I was do not He said, "Mallory Farokhmanesh said firmly," that I was going to have a line to speak. "

%MINIFYHTMLaa0c0a6eb20219f154d217c77c08e5b015% %MINIFYHTMLaa0c0a6eb20219f154d217c77c08e5b016%

She is four, and they are adorable. Almost as adorable as Mallory and Ali Farokhmanesh trying to recreate one of the craziest moments in NCAA tournament history with their three young children: Tai, 5; Mila, 2; and Liam, 1 – inside an empty Moby Arena.

The Dagger turned 10 on Friday. To commemorate the trey Ali Farokhmanesh drilled for Northern Iowa against Kansas, the No. 1 overall seed in the 2010 tournament, the CSU athletic department released a short video in which Ali, now 31 and a coach of Rams hoops, try to "help,quot; "His family replicates the defining shot of his life in basketball.

We all miss sports.

Some of us miss them … a little more. 😂 March 20, 2010 🗓️ March 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/UdDFi9qwYS – Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) March 20, 2020

As of early Saturday morning, the video had amassed nearly 416,000 views on Twitter and more than 51,000 on Facebook. It's 75 seconds of pure gold, the perfect counterpoint to the mood of the moment, a little light at the end of a dark week.

Even the piece's drag hit line (staying at the end of Liam's show stealing moment at the end) comes with an additional twist of the knife.

"Ted Owens gave us a (Jayhawks) jersey four years ago for Tai," Ali said of the former Kansas basketball coach. "And it still fits (Liam)."

"You are going to face some adversity,quot;

The Dagger has aged well. It's still Looney Tunes. Still an ill-advised shot, it's still a bike kick straight to the crown jewels of conventional wisdom.

As the Ali Panthers led Kansas, heavily favored by one with 36 seconds remaining, Farokhmanesh found himself just past the left elbow of the 3-point arc. Before anyone can push or foul, Ali let him fly. Whistle. Ninth-seeded UNI held on to a 69-67 victory. Bedlam in Bracketville.

The Dagger grows a little bigger, a little sharper, with each passing year. Especially this year. Especially this weekend, when the Alis in today's college basketball landscape are supposed to be slaying dragons. When some other kid from another small school – Tray Boyd III in the state of East Tennessee, Trevelin Queen in the state of New Mexico, Caleb Homesley in Liberty – should burst Self's abilities.

"That is what makes the tournament fun," said Ali. "That is what we are missing right now. There would have been another situation like mine. You discover new names and different stories. And everyone can relate to them, up to a point.

"If the New York Giants are a 6 seed and they beat the Patriots, it's like, well, they're the Giants, they're still professionals." East Tennessee State, if they beat Auburn, those moments are the ones that hurt your heart. Because you know, at the higher middle level, how difficult it is to get there. ”

The Dagger changed his life. I have it on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The take on Farokhmanesh by tilting his head back and screaming into the Oklahoma City sky is sewn forever, along with Bryce Drew, Tyus Edney and Christian Laettner, in the pantheon of tournament legend.

"I don't know if I would be in this place I am in now if we didn't have that (NCAA)," Ali mused. “But I also changed, in a sense, in the sense that it was worth the fact that the more you work, the good things happen.

"He had a lot of lows before hitting that shot. I almost remember wanting to quit basketball. And I kept that. What March taught me was: ‘You are going to face some adversity. No matter what, if you keep working and trusting yourself, something good will happen. "

"Not all heroes wear cloaks,quot;

Like hand sanitizer, rampant optimism feels like something that flew off the shelves years ago. That March confidence is also being tested in Ali's world. Dad is working from home: Any postseason fate for the Rams 20-12, along with recruiting trips, was affected by concerns about the coronavirus.

Mallory is a professional nurse, or "as needed,quot;, in Fort Collins. She used to work with the critical care team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, home of the biocontainment unit where some of the first Americans exposed to the virus were treated last month.

"Not all heroes," Mallory said, "wear capes."

She has friends embedded in the front line of the fight. And it could be called soon to help the afflicted in Larimer County.

"We are a little worried," said Ali, "just because it obviously seems like a lot of these nurses have got it."

Another concern: Mila's esophagus injuries, which are sometimes a red flag that a child may have a more vulnerable immune system.

"So now we are also being a little cautious with her," said Ali.

You wouldn't know that since Friday morning, when Mila was as precocious as ever, causing Ali to apply fake makeup to her face while trying to decipher some of the clips from the Rams game.

"All jokes aside, if anyone deserves a sporting moment like (2010), it's him," Mallory said. “He worked very hard as a child. I spent Christmas night every year in the gym. He and his parents went to the gym and shot.

"Our children, I hope you have me athletic ability. And I hope they come his work ethic and determination. "

Still, with three young monkeys and three limited attention spans, Mallory worried at the start of her CSU video shoot that waiting for Ali to simulate her trey on camera would quickly test the little ones' patience.

And, more importantly, hers.

"I said to our son:‘ We are going to be here all dayHe recalled with a smile.

"We did two takes. He did it in both.

Once a dagger, always a dagger. And not all heroes wear capes.