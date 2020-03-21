Home Local News From the NCAA tournament to the CSU rams, Ali Farokhmanesh proves that...

From the NCAA tournament to the CSU rams, Ali Farokhmanesh proves that not all heroes wear capes

Matilda Coleman
Like many sequels, this one didn't have a candle to the original, but it was prettier. He also made a triple jump from screenplay to screen.

"I was do not He said, "Mallory Farokhmanesh said firmly," that I was going to have a line to speak. "

She is four, and they are adorable. Almost as adorable as Mallory and Ali Farokhmanesh trying to recreate one of the craziest moments in NCAA tournament history with their three young children: Tai, 5; Mila, 2; and Liam, 1 – inside an empty Moby Arena.

The Dagger turned 10 on Friday. To commemorate the trey Ali Farokhmanesh drilled for Northern Iowa against Kansas, the No. 1 overall seed in the 2010 tournament, the CSU athletic department released a short video in which Ali, now 31 and a coach of Rams hoops, try to "help,quot; "His family replicates the defining shot of his life in basketball.

As of early Saturday morning, the video had amassed nearly 416,000 views on Twitter and more than 51,000 on Facebook. It's 75 seconds of pure gold, the perfect counterpoint to the mood of the moment, a little light at the end of a dark week.

Even the piece's drag hit line (staying at the end of Liam's show stealing moment at the end) comes with an additional twist of the knife.

"Ted Owens gave us a (Jayhawks) jersey four years ago for Tai," Ali said of the former Kansas basketball coach. "And it still fits (Liam)."

"You are going to face some adversity,quot;

The Dagger has aged well. It's still Looney Tunes. Still an ill-advised shot, it's still a bike kick straight to the crown jewels of conventional wisdom.

As the Ali Panthers led Kansas, heavily favored by one with 36 seconds remaining, Farokhmanesh found himself just past the left elbow of the 3-point arc. Before anyone can push or foul, Ali let him fly. Whistle. Ninth-seeded UNI held on to a 69-67 victory. Bedlam in Bracketville.

