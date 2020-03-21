Freezers run out as consumers stock up

Calls come every five minutes, Chris Rouse said, asking for the same thing: a small freezer. That's a problem for Rouse, an appliance dealer in Wallkill City, New York. You only have to sell.

"As far as I know, they were all sold out," said Rouse, who has worked at Appliance City, a store about 75 miles north of New York City, for 30 years. "It is crazy."

As the coronavirus continues to spread, and people stock up for shelter for weeks or longer, freezers are becoming increasingly difficult to find, making them another unexpectedly hot product for consumers.

Demand is for small freezers of about five cubic feet, Rouse said. They are also mainly made in China, which makes replacement even more difficult.