Freezers run out as consumers stock up

Calls come every five minutes, Chris Rouse said, asking for the same thing: a small freezer. That's a problem for Rouse, an appliance dealer in Wallkill City, New York. You only have to sell.
"As far as I know, they were all sold out," said Rouse, who has worked at Appliance City, a store about 75 miles north of New York City, for 30 years. "It is crazy."
As the coronavirus continues to spread, and people stock up for shelter for weeks or longer, freezers are becoming increasingly difficult to find, making them another unexpectedly hot product for consumers.
Demand is for small freezers of about five cubic feet, Rouse said. They are also mainly made in China, which makes replacement even more difficult.
"The providers did not give us any time period of when they will return," he said.
The alternative is a full-size refrigerator that includes a freezer, but most people already have one. "They're just looking for something supplementary," he said.
Rouse called it a "phenomenon,quot; and said it is the first time in his decades-long career that he has seen small freezers run out.
Major retailers also experienced a sudden jump in demand.
A Home Depot representative said Saturday that the retailer does not break down sales by category, but noted that "many items in our store are in high demand."
A supervisor at a Home Depot in the Bronx confirmed that the store was selling out of freezers within hours of restocking. Sending a new shipment takes almost a week, he said.
In Southampton, N.Y., a P.C. The Richard & Son employee said the company was sold out of freezers and it was unclear when it would get another shipment.
And Lowe’s said in a statement Saturday that "it has seen increased demand for freezers by customers, and our team is working 24 hours to replenish inventory."
in a In coronavirus business statements, the CEO of Best Buy referred to increased freezer sales.
"We are seeing an increase in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from their homes, as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze food," said executive Corie Barry.
However, smaller stores seem to face a more difficult task when it comes to restocking.
At MD Broadway Electronics in the Bronx, Marcos Díaz said he sold freezers in the past two weeks.
Diaz, the store's owner for 11 years, said he didn't have many freezers in stock before demand increased. Sales of that appliance generally increase in the summer months after a slow winter. The freezers he had, Díaz said, would generally last him a few months.
"This was unexpected," he said Saturday. "Otherwise I would have bought a lot of freezers."