Former lost star Maggie Grace is pregnant with her first child

Maggie grace is expecting her first child!

First Lost Star announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with her husband. Brent Bushnell.

"In the midst of these uncertain times, we have been blessed with a joyous reminder of what is most important," the actress wrote Friday, along with a photo of her cradling her growing baby bump. "Our first little one will be joining us this summer. Sending love to you and your families, stay safe and healthy! #Isolatingbutihavecompany #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother #grateful."

Maggie and her husband were married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends in La Jolla, California. The two were engaged for three months before officially saying "Yes, I do."

The actress has also previously opened up about why she prefers to step outside of the Hollywood industry.

In a 2015 interview, Maggie said, "I haven't dated many actors. I did it when I was very young, for a couple of years … but it's nothing against the actors … you can certainly reconcile schedules with the actors, but it takes some work and I just don't have that energy. "