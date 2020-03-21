Foreclosures, evictions detained for 60 days – Deadline

Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said President Donald Trump ordered the "immediate halt" of the foreclosure and eviction procedures. The White House also asked those struggling with mortgage payments to contact their providers to discuss the leniency of loans where unemployment is an issue.

%MINIFYHTMLea85a166c4d62c0049e97cf469604aa211% %MINIFYHTMLea85a166c4d62c0049e97cf469604aa212%

Many cities and counties have already taken steps to stop those processes, although the federal order will add teeth to those efforts.