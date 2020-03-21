Foreclosures, evictions detained for 60 days – Deadline

Today's White House coronavirus press conference revealed that President Donald Trump ordered foreclosures and evictions to stop for 60 days in an effort to mitigate unemployment caused by job losses from coronavirus. The briefing also outlined the steps being taken to mass produce fans and masks in an expedited manner.
Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said President Donald Trump ordered the "immediate halt" of the foreclosure and eviction procedures. The White House also asked those struggling with mortgage payments to contact their providers to discuss the leniency of loans where unemployment is an issue.
Many cities and counties have already taken steps to stop those processes, although the federal order will add teeth to those efforts.
Discussions continue on an economic stabilization package of around $ 1.3 trillion to $ 1.4 trilliion. If a deal is reached in the House, the Senate could consider the package as early as Monday.
The issue of a lack of medical supplies was raised, and the administration insisted that companies were being recruited to mass-produce the necessary masks and ventilators. President Trump said he had not used the Defense Production Law due to a voluntary effort by companies like Hanes, which is modernizing its normal clothing lines to produce masks.
"We want them in the open market from a pricing point of view," Trump said, adding that Honeywell, 3M and Pernod Ricard USA as other companies are moving forward.
Just under 200,000 Americans showing symptoms of coronavirus infection have been tested, according to Vice President Mike Pence. He advised not to perform panic tests so as not to overwhelm the medical facilities.
"If you don't have symptoms, don't do a test," said Pence. "It is another way that the American people can ensure that we are preserving resources."
