Ford's F-series Super Duty Tremor SUV could be a big hit

PHOENIX: Ford should have an extra-big punch on its hands in the Super Duty Tremor 2020 F-Series, a massive truck geared up for off-road adventures, but graceful with easy steering and a comfortable ride for easy everyday use.

The Tremor also gets a number of improvements that Ford added through the F-Series line of Super Duty trucks.

Built in Louisville, Ky., The Super Duties are the true workhorses of the F-Series line. They offer larger engines, a drastically redesigned frame, and towing capabilities that beg for the imagination – up to £ 37,000 for the F-450 , 32,500 with an F-350 and 24,200 for the F-250. An F-350 can also carry up to 7,850 pounds of payload in its cabin and bed.

To work and play

With capacity like that, it's no surprise that trucks like the Super Duty, and Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram HD are vehicles of choice for people who tow heavy and expensive loads like horses, household trailers, farm and construction supplies. Super Duty Collection MSRPs start at $ 33,705 and peak at $ 90,530. A little quality time with the list of options can probably take the collection to six figures.

The Super Duty's towing and payload capabilities lead the segment, making Ford the current leader in one of the fierce arms races of Truck War.

However, increasingly, employers use vehicles such as the F-250 and F-350 to play and work.

That's where the shaking comes in.

Driving impressions

The Tremor options package lifts the truck and adds a number of features for serious off-road use.

It is available on the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum models of the F-250 and F-350.

A heartbreaking journey through a quarry in the Arizona desert demonstrated Tremor's off-road credentials. Looking up, what was at least a 30 degree slope of thick red clay, I asked my co-pilot, a Ford off-road and suspension engineer, "Do I get hooked on all four wheels with little power?

"Nah. That would be too easy," he smiled. "Just keep the wheels spinning."

And up we went. The quarry also included a rock-trailing breakwater, dirt tycoons, sticky mud, downhill hills that can't see the bottom, and a pair of trenches that alternately left a rear or front wheel hanging in midair.

Piece of Cake Super Duties are too long to twist recreational trails like the famous Rubicon, but there are unlikely to be many workplaces that don't dominate.

Surprisingly, given its off-road capability, the Tremor was smooth and reasonably quiet at highway road speeds and suburban driving. Bumps that absorbed off-road abuse and towing heavy loads produced a surprisingly comfortable ride when the truck was unloaded.

Trailer made easy

The Super Duty cabins are identical to the F-series cabins. The four-door crew cabin I drove on my day in the desert had limousine-style passenger room and all the amenities – wireless charging, navigation, heated seats, and ventilation, Apple CarPlay, etc.

The Tremor I drove cost $ 77,430, excluding the destination charge of $ 1,595. The biggest items were the $ 3,975 Tremor package, $ 10,495 for the powerful, quiet 6.7-liter diesel and $ 2,730 for a high-capacity trailer package.

New Features

The Super Duty adds a number of features, including Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which makes it easy to back up with a long trailer. The system uses a dial on the dash to steer the truck.

Unlike the steering wheel, which must turn in the opposite direction to normal reverse when hauling a trailer, the trailer turns in the same direction as the dial.

That makes the backup much more intuitive for beginners who are afraid to look like an idiot as they pull a boat back onto the ramp. The system works with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers, as expected with the extravagant towing capabilities of the Super Duties.

The combination of the dial and a camera at the rear of the trailer made it easy to roll back a 32-foot trailer around a corner and into a standard bay.

Climbing 9,400 pounds on a 3,000-foot incline was equally easy, thanks in large part to the 475 hp of the V8 diesel engine and class-leading 1,050 pound-feet of torque. The Tremor is also available with Ford's massive new 7.3L gasoline V8 that generates 430 hp and 475 pound-feet of torque.

2020 Ford Super Duty trucks at a glance

Prices: $ 33,705- $ 90,530

Medium duty pickups with a range of capacities, lengths and cabins.

Mounted in Louisville, Kentucky

Drive trains:

6.2L V8 gasoline:

385 horsepower at 5,750 rpm; 430 foot-pounds of torque @ 3,800

Six-speed automatic transmission

7.3L V8 gasoline:

430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm; 475 foot-pounds of torque @ 4,000

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Diesel transmission:

6.7L V8

475 hp at 2,800 rpm; 1,050 pound-feet of torque at 1,600 rpm

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Note: EPA does not rate the fuel economy of medium-duty vehicles.

All tremors have:

Traction on the four wheels

A low range of gears

Electronically controlled rock tracking mode

Trail control, an electronic system introduced in the F-150 Raptor

Hill descent control

Ability to wade 33 inches of water

35-inch tires on 18-inch wheels

10.4 inches off the ground

Other new features include:

Integrated warning lathe

4G LE modem and Wi-Fi

Lane Keeping Alert

Blind Spot Alert with Trailer Coverage

Automatic front braking

Pedestrian detection

USB-C ports

Quad LED headlights