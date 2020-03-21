For South Bay restaurants struggling to survive, takeout is both a lifeline and a tightrope – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – The state's order to stay home is causing business owners to think innovatively to keep their doors open or, for some, to keep up with demand.

Al Vallorz, the owner of Tony & Alba & # 39; s Pizza & Pasta, said sales at his business have been overwhelming. When Santa Clara County announced a shelter-in-place, he thought sales would decrease and he planned to reduce his employees' hours.

He was wrong.

"That could have been a mistake because I didn't realize it was going to be overwhelming," said Vallorz.

He and his wife have adjusted to the new rules by offering takeout, sidewalk service, and ongoing deliveries.

And they have done much more than that. Vallorz said they are now offering what he calls a "more than 70,quot; program.

Every night, Vallorz delivers free pizza and salad to 15 older residents in the San José area. He says the response has been amazing.

"Crying, they give us money to pay for it, they take photos, they send us photos, they are very happy about it," said Vallorz.

Now her clients, who know that long-time business owners have always tried to give back to the community, are helping them in their time of need.

"Now we are supporting them," said Tony & Alba customer Yvonne Wong.

Not all companies are in demand at the moment. In fact, many more appear to be struggling.

At Holder & # 39; s Mission City Grill in Santa Clara, where there used to be a 40-minute lunch wait, owner Robert Ramirez has cut his staff by at least 80 percent. Thats not all.

"Business has fallen, about 90 percent," said Ramírez.

He said he is more concerned with what this means for his employees.

"They have families, you know, my concern is that their families get food in their mouths, pay the rent, so they can stay afloat," he said.

Now he is delivering food and special offers to remind his customers that they are still open. On Thursday, he released a free smoothie to order burgers.

"It's something I don't mind doing and it's something that, if I could put a smile on a client's face, it's worth it to me," Ramírez said.

Both business owners are learning to adapt to feed their customers so that they can also keep their employees fed.

"When people come here, it reassures me that they don't give up on us," Ramírez said.