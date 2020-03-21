Food Bank Hosts Drive-Thru Food Distribution Service in Anaheim – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is operating a food distribution service in the Honda Center parking lot to help feed people in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a traffic jam in Anaheim on Saturday when locals lined up to pick up food.

%MINIFYHTML6faab9693b3f5413dfdd9024cf86ffb413% %MINIFYHTML6faab9693b3f5413dfdd9024cf86ffb414%

"I think when you really see the number of cars, it's kind of shocking to see it," said the organization's mission director Claudia Keller.

%MINIFYHTML6faab9693b3f5413dfdd9024cf86ffb415% %MINIFYHTML6faab9693b3f5413dfdd9024cf86ffb416%

There are many families and children who depend on schools and other sources for their meals.

"We have food for 4,000," said Keller. "We have a grocery bag for each car."

The volunteers took action and said they will ensure that the needs of the community are met.

"Many people are not going to have access to the food they need," said one volunteer.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County said they plan to do this for at least the next four Saturdays, from 9 a.m. at noon.