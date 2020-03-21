Financial service providers step up measures to fight coronavirus, urge digital use – Latest news

NEW DELHI: To combat the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, financial service providers have initiated proactive measures to ensure critical services remain uninterrupted and have asked customers to prioritize the use of digital media.

SBI Card in a communication to clients has said that it ensures that the services remain uninterrupted.

"With the situation escalating with each passing day, the SBI Card has taken proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted services. Security protocols have been improved at all of our offices and contact points to combat this reported disaster," he said in an email to his customers on Saturday.

The country's largest life insurer, state-owned LIC, has asked all of its clients to register on its client portal to take advantage of online services such as premium payments.

The coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) has killed more than 11,000 and sickened thousands of people worldwide.

Private sector insurer Bajaj Allianz Life has launched WhatsApp services for its policies where clients can access more than 20 services without any physical interaction.

HDFC Mutual Fund said in the wake of this pandemic and in line with government advice from time to time, "We are operating with a considerably reduced employee force … Therefore, we urge you to connect with us on the digital platforms of HDFC AMC ".

In similar lines, Yes Bank has asked its clients to opt for digital transactions. "To ensure the safety of our equipment due to Covid-19, we are operating with small staff at all locations," Yes Bank tweeted.

Financial service providers have said that they are ensuring a strong infrastructure and business continuity plan, especially for critical functions such as Information Technology, cyber security, fraud prevention.

In addition to the various notices issued by the health ministry, the companies have urged customers to prioritize the use of digital media.

PNB Housing Finance said that "as part of PNB Housing's preventive measure in the Covid-19 outbreak, our offices will remain operational with reduced staff.

"We encourage you to connect with us on our digital platforms … We wish you and your family good health," he said in a message to his clients.

