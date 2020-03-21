Factories turn to fight coronavirus, but challenges abound – Up News Info

DETROIT – factories that make cars and trucks to make much-needed fans. Distilleries for whiskey and rum to produce hand sanitizers and disinfectants. And an electronics manufacturer that builds reused display screens for surgical masks.

Everyone is responding to the call of duty amid a pandemic that has so far claimed more than 11,000 lives and sickened 260,000 people worldwide.

But redirecting plants to make completely different products will take a long time and a lot of effort, possibly too long for some companies to help with the shortage of medical equipment that gets worse every day.

"When you're reusing a factory, it really depends on how similar the new product is to the products in your product line," said Kaitlin Wowak, a professor at the University of Notre Dame who focuses on industrial supply chains. "It is going to be a substantial pivot to start producing a completely different article."

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Law, which allows the government to rally the private sector to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. But he gave no examples of how he was using it.

At a press conference, Trump singled out GM, who in 1952 designed and built what the company says was the first mechanical pump used in cardiac surgery, as one of many companies that have asked to start manufacturing medical equipment.

"We are literally being besieged in a beautiful way by companies that wanted to do the job," he said. "They want to help our country."

GM announced Friday that it is working with fan maker Ventec Life Systems to increase production. The automaker said it would help with logistics, purchasing, and manufacturing, but did not say it would make fans in its own factories, which have been idle for two weeks after workers fearing the contagion pressured the company. .

Crosstown rival Ford, which also suspended production from the factory along with other automakers with operations in North America, confirmed that it was also in talks with the Trump administration to help.

"We are studying feasibility," said Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said. "It may be possible, but it's not that you move from Rangers (small trucks) one day to fans the next day. We are discovering what is possible now."

Ford and Rolls-Royce PLC are also working with the British government to see if they can change their factories.

"We are eager to do everything possible to assist the government and the country at this time and we will seek to provide any practical assistance that we can," Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

Although the government can run factories to overcome the shortage, manufacturers of heavy goods like cars and trucks cannot simply flip a switch and produce something else.

It would be difficult to obtain a ventilator or even surgical mask designs, align parts supplies, and train workers to manufacture them in a short period of time, said Jorge Alvarado, a professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering and Distribution Technology at Texas A,amp;M University. . And auto plants are generally not clean enough to make medical equipment.

Companies would also have to find mask makers or ventilators willing to share knowledge, experience, and even factory workers to transfer production elsewhere, Alvarado said.

During World War II, automakers were able to more easily switch to making tanks and planes because they are close relatives of cars and trucks, Alvarado said. He said auto factory equipment, like robots and assembly lines, is not really compatible with smaller items, like fans.

Other industries may be better equipped to help with the virus.

Spirit Hound stills at Lyons are converting operations to produce hand sanitizer. Rum producer Bacardi is also switching to producing the ethanol needed to produce hand sanitizer.

Germany-based Beiersdorf, known for its skin care products such as the Nivea and Coppertone brands, and luxury giant LVMH are preparing to make medical disinfectants in Europe for hospitals, police and firefighters. French cosmetic giant L’Oreal says it is making disinfectant gel.

Electronics maker Sharp Corp. said it will start making surgical masks using a plant in central Japan that generally makes screens. And Steelcase, a Michigan-based office furniture company, is exploring ways to use its factories to make health care items, looking at whether it can make masks and protective equipment or partitions for hospitals.

"This is an extraordinary crisis that requires extraordinary measures and actions from the public and private sectors," the company said in a statement.

While it can take time and a monumental effort to switch factories to medical products, that must be done if the virus outbreak lasts several months or more, Wowak of Notre Dame said.

"I think given the circumstances and how critical it is to these surgical masks, ventilators, and gloves, I think there will be many organizations, government, private, that will try to increase (factory) capacity," he said. "Perhaps the government recognizes how critical this problem is."