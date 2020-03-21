Everyone loves the new keyboard layout – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLcf6ff69aefd293d633373f1b469fc54011% %MINIFYHTMLcf6ff69aefd293d633373f1b469fc54012%

Apple this week released a new MacBook Air with some significant hardware updates.

The biggest change to the MacBook Air is that it removed the butterfly keyboard that could be said to have been the biggest design fiasco in Apple's history.

The first MacBook Air reviews are underway and the consensus is that Apple has a success on its hands.

With Apple retail stores outside China still closed for the foreseeable future, this is not exactly the right time for Apple to launch a host of new products. Still, Apple has to follow a product roadmap, and the company released earlier this week revamped iPad Pro models, an updated Mac Mini, and last but not least, and a new 13-inch MacBook Air. Aggressively priced at $ 999.

Apple was initially going to announce the aforementioned products, along with the iPhone 9, at a special event sometime this month. Of course, those plans were left behind by the coronavirus and social distancing measures.

While Apple's new iPad Pro models apparently captured most of the attention in the tech world this week, Apple's revamped MacBook Air is nothing to scoff at. The new slim notebook offers up to 80% faster graphics performance, ships with 256GB of storage and features a quad-core processor that offers up to twice the CPU performance of its predecessor.

However, the biggest change to the new MacBook Air is that it incorporates Apple's new Magic Keyboard that first appeared on last year's 16-inch MacBook Pro. In a nutshell, the malevolent butterfly keyboard layout, which was perhaps the worst Apple layout in history, is now, at last, a thing of the past. If you were hoping to pick up a new MacBook Air because you wanted a keyboard that really worked and wasn't prone to breaking, well now is your time.

With Apple's retail stores closing, you still can't take Apple's new MacBook Air for a test drive. Still, Apple did provide a few test drives to some media outlets, and the first few reviews are overwhelmingly positive. And unsurprisingly, most reviews tend to focus on the new keyboard.

Dana Wollman from Engadget writes:

Everything I praised about the keyboard on the 16-inch model is true here. I just don't make a lot of typos here. And when I do, it's not because a key got stuck and doubly registered (or not registered at all!), But because I'm an imperfect typist and my finger pressed the wrong button. Happens. I find myself writing quickly. Confidently Aggressively. I hit the keys, knowing they'll keep up with me. With each press I receive elastic comments.

Todd Haselton from CNBC writes:

Finally here. That means people who own the 2018 MacBook Air, or even the 2019 model with the older keyboard, should seriously consider choosing the new one. It's only worth the processor, and then there's the new 256GB entry-level storage and a keyboard you can type on. Add the good speakers, solid display, and lightweight design, and you've got the complete package.

If anything, the fact that every MacBook Air harp review on the new keyboard is testament to how bad the previous keyboard design was.

Brian Heater from TechCrunch adds:

The system has reverted to a scissor switch design, which, among other things, results in greater key travel, which means the keys actually retract as you type, just like a traditional keyboard. It is like night and day, honestly. The butterfly mechanisms were a clear misstep for the company. In addition to lacking the tactile feedback, the fact that they were more or less aligned with the laptop meant that if debris was trapped there, the key might stop working. I had at least one instance of requiring some emergency compressed air in an event after the S key got stuck. That is an important key, mind. Unlike other iterative attempts to update the butterfly mechanism, the movement back to a scissor switch is a noticeable improvement. The keys are still relatively soft compared to other systems, but the feel has improved a lot, not to mention not as loud as you type.

Finally, below is a video of Marques Brownlee's initial MacBook Air impressions:

Image Source: Apple Inc.