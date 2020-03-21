Essex Chief Executive Suggests Four-Day Regional Cricket With Coronavirus Attack Schedule | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML67b82ce73994cf02cf28569b916ba4b611% %MINIFYHTML67b82ce73994cf02cf28569b916ba4b612%









Essex Chief Executive Derek Bowden says the ECB should consider four-day regional cricket in 2020 with the coronavirus cutting short the season

Essex Chief Executive Derek Bowden suggested that four-day short regional cricket tournaments could be organized in 2020 with the coronavirus ready to wipe out much of the season.

The first seven rounds of county championship cricket were lost to the pandemic, ensuring that the national campaign will not begin until May 28 at the earliest.

International and white ball cricket are expected to be the focus when the season begins, but Bowden has a novel idea to ensure that at least some red ball cricket is organized this summer.

Essex won the County Championship in 2019

Bowden told him Sky Sports News: "There is an opportunity to be creative with the schedule, to try to create opportunities from the crisis and to be innovative about how we play and entertain the game.

"Let's look at the four-day regional cricket, maybe four or five regional competitions with the four-day round-robin cricket.

"Viewers and members would love that and also give us a little four-day cricket to support the England Test Series on a very tight schedule."

"Essex could play Kent, Middlesex and Surrey, while Yorkshire could play Lancashire, Durham and another team, perhaps Nottinghamshire."

Former England hitter Jonathan Trott believes the county season could run until October.

Nottinghamshire was scheduled to play six Championship games before May 28, with its Division Two campaign originally scheduled to begin in Leicestershire on April 12.

"I feel particularly sorry for our members and supporters, as well as our players and coaches, who have been looking forward to the new season," said Nottinghamshire Cricket Director Mick Newell.

"It is a great pity that the season cannot begin quickly for many recreational cricket clubs and players for whom cricket is an important part of their lives, and for those who attend our sessions in the community.

"We are in regular contact with the ECB and will spend the next few days working on the ramifications for us as a club, as a business and for the cricket game in Nottinghamshire."

Nasser Hussain says the ECB had "no choice,quot; but to delay the start of the national cricket season

Professional Cricketers & # 39; Association CEO Tony Irish added: "All players are together on this and as a players association we now have to work for players collectively in dealing with the ECB and the top counties class to find solutions to the challenges ahead.

"Naturally, players have doubts about when they will be able to start playing again, about what the schedule will look like when cricket resumes and about job security around their contracts."

"The PCA will represent them in addressing these issues with the ECB and the counties and will seek the correct solutions and those that are acceptable to the players."