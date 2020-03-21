Erica Mena shows fans her latest obsession: watch her video here

Erica Mena shows her fans and followers on her social media account what her latest obsession is. She also shares what she has been cooking these days while distancing herself socially.

‘Obsessed with cookware @ premadonna87cooks 🙌🏽 I can do pretty much anything in no time. Tonight I made a healthy dish: cold chicken and corn. I put it on brown rice and added avocado slices to add the perfect touch. Check out my story for all the details on how to make this dish so you can order your cookware @ premadonna87cooks. Even if you can't cook, you can use this and make cooking at home perfect for you, "Erica wrote in her post.

Someone said: "I would never have thought of making a chili like this, but I must admit that I did,quot;, and another follower published this: "It looks good!" The baby sounds angry in the background. "

One commenter wrote: ‘The girl knew you were recording 😂 She liked to let me surprise Mom. 😂 ’

A follower said: ‘People who act like babies here don't cry even when you have them in your hands. Relax, your husband is likely taking care of the baby while she cooks. He swears people act like they don't know what real life is. "

Another person wrote: ‘Please make a YouTube or IGTV channel of you cooking different foods please! @iamerica_mena ".

Another fan was happy to see something else besides the coronavirus related online news and posted: ‘Erica looks so good! I love this post very much! It's a nice change from all the craziness! I can't wait to try the recipe. "

Just the other day, Erica wanted her followers' days to be a little brighter, and an announcement occurred to her these days, during the crisis we're in.

Ad

You should review the message that he shared on his social media account and that excited many of his followers.



Post views:

0 0