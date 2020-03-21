Emmanuel Sanders: New Orleans Saints to Sign Former San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver | NFL news





Emmanuel Sanders was traded from the Denver Broncos in October.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a member of the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl team last season, will join the New Orleans Saints.

%MINIFYHTMLf572041e388f9ba64f191257524d5c7b11% %MINIFYHTMLf572041e388f9ba64f191257524d5c7b12%

The 33-year-old free agent has reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $ 16 million, according to the NFL Network.

Sanders played just 10 games in San Francisco after being traded from the Denver Broncos during the 2019 season.

Sanders is tackled by Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu during Super Bowl LIV

He completed 36 receptions for 502 yards for the 49ers when they reached Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

During his five and a half years in Denver, Sanders completed three 1,000-yard seasons, winning a Super Bowl and becoming a Pro Bowler twice.

Signing a wide receiver to admit option No. 1 Michael Thomas has been a priority for the Saints.

Thomas had 119 more catches than any other wide receiver on the Saints' roster last year.