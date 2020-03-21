Emily Ratajkowski Launches Inamorata Woman's Tik Tok Dance Contest and Shares a Video of Her Fabulous Abs While Dancing

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her fabulous curves and abs while launching a contest through her company Inamorata Woman. The 28-year-old supermodel has missed the ocean while isolating herself with husband Sebastian Bear McClard, but she definitely has a keen eye for business and knows how to keep those at home thinking about her brand of bikinis and tops. . The contest is sure to keep your company at the forefront of your customers' minds, as many across the country are doing their best to prevent Coronavirus from affecting their health. Using Tik Tok as a platform, the contest consists of people filming themselves dancing on Tik Tok while wearing tops from Inamorata Woman. The top three winners will each receive a $ 100 Inamorata Woman gift card. Emily Ratajkowski promoted the contest by sharing a Tik Tok video of herself dancing.

Emily Ratajkowski has 25.7 million followers on Instagram and shared a Tik Tok video with her followers. It was on the official page of Inamorata Woman where the details of the contest were made. The site did not announce when the winners will be announced.

You can check out the Instagram post announcing the Inamorata Woman Tik Tok contest below.

We are trying to learn as many Tik Tok dances as we can while we are at home. Show us your best tik toks in your favorite Inamorata piece and our 3 favorite dances will win a $ 100 gift card for the site. Make sure to tag #insideinamorata so you can see yourself!

Not only were people excited about the contest, but fans couldn't believe how toned Emily's abs are toned. Emily doesn't have an ounce of fat on her body and she frequently breaks the internet by showing off her curves while posing in any number of her string bikinis.

What do you think of Emily Ratajkowski's company Inamorata Woman? Have you bought any of its pieces? Are you a fan of Inamorata Woman's swimsuits and tops? Have you used Tik Tok before?

Don't forget that to participate in the contest you must use the hashtag @InsideInamorata. Are you going to submit your video for a chance to win the $ 100 gift card?



