Ellen DeGeneres bombards Jennifer Aniston with calls during coronavirus quarantine

The presenter of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' call the student 'Friends' every 30 minutes and pressures her to share interesting ideas about what to do during the period of self-isolation.

A boring Ellen Degeneres He continues to spend his time calling his famous friends during the coronavirus quarantine. This time, his goal was none other than his best friend. Jennifer Aniston. Demonstrating how strong their friendship is, the host of the talk show unabashedly called the actress at least twice in 30 minutes.

Ellen uploaded an Instagram video on Friday, March 20 that captured her phone conversation with the "Friends" alumnus. "What are you doing?" the comedian asked award-winning actress SAG, who honestly replied, "Uh, well, not unlike the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago."

Jennifer's response prompted the 62-year-old media personality to pressure her to share more information, saying, "I thought you started a new project or something." To Ellen's disappointment, the 51-year-old star did nothing special, as she revealed that "I was still cleaning my closet, so that's still happening."

Jennifer went on to ask about Ellen's 4,000-piece puzzle she worked on earlier this week. "The table was not big enough. I had to get rid of it," Ellen reasoned why she didn't complete the puzzle. "I mean I really had good intentions, but the table was too small, so I had to get rid of it."

Responding to Ellen's puzzle problem, Jennifer suggested that she solve the pieces on the floor. The comedian replied, "Courteney [Cox] suggested that too. We have four dogs and two cats. There is no way I can do a puzzle on the floor. That is not possible."

But Ellen had other things to keep herself "busy." She said she "read a book this morning" and was still doing her "magic" trick she previously learned from illusionist. David Blaine. He continued to ask Jennifer to give people "ideas" of what to do while in self-isolation. "Well, I suggest a good spring cleaning right now while we're at it," said ex-wife of Brad Pitt Y Justin Theroux said. "That can't hurt. The books are great, obviously."

Before the call ended, Ellen told Jennifer that once again "I would call him in 30 minutes and see what he was doing." Loving the conversation he had with the "The Morning Show" star, Portia's wife Rossi wrote in a video caption, "At times like these, it's good to have friends like @JenniferAniston."

Ellen previously shared videos of her call Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Maroon 5the leader of Adam Levine as much as John Legend Y Chrissy Teigen. With the last two, she admitted that she wanted children like them to kill her boredom while in quarantine.