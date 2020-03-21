El Segundo announces first suspected case of new coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

THE SECOND (CBSLA) – Preliminary test results indicate that an El Segundo resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first suspected case of the disease in the city.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is aware of the case, city officials said Friday. LACDPH is expected to follow up with the individual and with anyone with whom they have had close personal contact.

The city said it would not release details about the individual's identity to keep the patient confidential.

Cases are considered presumptive until the CDC has confirmed the results.

Authorities stated that they did not yet know the source of the exposure.