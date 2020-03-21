Economic bailout balloons exceed $ 1 trillion as talks resume

%MINIFYHTML63cdb27cfdb1f2993a2a3fcffb517ba511% %MINIFYHTML63cdb27cfdb1f2993a2a3fcffb517ba512%

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional and White House negotiators resumed high-level talks on a more than $ 1 trillion economic bailout package on Saturday, vying to strike a deal after President Donald Trump unleashed fury on who questioned his management of the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML63cdb27cfdb1f2993a2a3fcffb517ba513% %MINIFYHTML63cdb27cfdb1f2993a2a3fcffb517ba514%

It was an extraordinary moment in Washington: Congress launched the most ambitious federal effort to date to shore up the US economy and homes. USA, and an angry president lashed out at all the attendees. All while the global pandemic and the closure at the national level affect an anxious and isolated population preparing for a health crisis and an impending recession.

%MINIFYHTML63cdb27cfdb1f2993a2a3fcffb517ba515% %MINIFYHTML63cdb27cfdb1f2993a2a3fcffb517ba516%

Trump, during a briefing at the White House on Saturday, expressed optimism that the stimulus package could be agreed in a short time.

"Everyone is negotiating and everyone is working hard and they want to find a solution that is the right one, I think we are very close," said Trump, who continued with a tone of confidence about the nation's ability to defeat the pandemic. soon.

"We are going to celebrate a great victory in the not too distant future," he said.

On Capitol Hill, key Congressional and White House officials met Saturday for more talks. The comprehensive package of paycheck aid for the suddenly unemployed Americans, money for hospitals and aid for the industry is sure to increase well beyond the $ 1 trillion starting price. Combined with other Federal Reserve actions, it could be a $ 2 trillion bomb to the economy, officials said Saturday.

The Senate was convening the rare weekend session with the goal of drafting the package on Saturday, holding an initial vote on Sunday and winning Senate approval on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday's negotiators are making "significant progress," but urged the talks be concluded.

"This is not a political opportunity, it is a national emergency," he said. "It is time to come together, finalize the results of our bipartisan discussions and close this."

McConnell said he wants to approve the aid package "as fast as humanly possible."

It was a sentiment shared by White House director of legislative affairs Eric Ueland. "We need to act urgently, we must act importantly, we must act boldly," he told reporters.

Despite enormous pressure on Washington to act quickly, the challenges are apparent. Lawmakers and administration officials worked late into the night on Friday on surprising sums and surprising federal interventions, topping even the 2008-09 bank stimulus and bailout.

"Everyone is working very hard," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, leaving a closed session and heading to another.

Mnuchin began negotiations with McConnell, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, and senators from both parties using McConnell's Republican offer as a starting point. Pelosi said Friday night that the Republican Party's plan was "not initial," but Schumer, the next morning, declared: "We are making very good progress."

The Republican plan aims to inject billions in $ 1,200 direct checks to Americans and billions to small businesses to pay inactive workers during the global pandemic.

But Democrats say McConnell's plan is insufficient, arguing for greater income support for workers and a "Marshall Plan,quot; for the US healthcare industry. USA, which is preparing for an avalanche of newly ill patients.

At the White House, Trump welcomed the stimulus plan, believing that it is necessary to stabilize the economy. On Saturday, he opened the briefing with a list of his administration's accomplishments, a week of review aimed at refuting criticism that the White House was moving too slowly to combat the crisis.

It came a day after the briefing on Friday passed in fury, lashing out at journalists. When a journalist asked Trump what he would say to a concerned nation, the president replied, "I say you are a terrible journalist."

At times, he seemed to refuse to want to hear the reality of an increasingly dire situation. It was when a journalist noticed the concrete facts in the USA. In the USA, that more than 200 are dead, more than 14,000 infected and millions scared, which he responded immediately.

On Saturday, health officials again warned Americans that the number of coronavirus cases would continue to rise in part as tests became more widespread. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, promised that the administration's measures were slowing the spread even though they were not yet easily quantified.

Trump also sowed further confusion over whether he is using the powers of the Defense Production Act to compel American companies to manufacture the necessary medical supplies. He offered conflicting accounts on when he officially authorized it and did not provide any details to the companies or products he was mobilizing.

The administration also announced a new closure of the nation's borders, as the US USA And Mexico agreed to limit crossings to all travel and trade except essentials, while the US USA Moved to restrict entry to anyone without documentation.

Later Friday, the White House said a staff member of Vice President Mike Pence had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said the staff member, who is not being identified, had "no close contact,quot; with either the vice president or Trump.

Pence said Saturday the staff was fine and that, as a precaution, the vice president and his wife Karen would be screened for the virus.

Revealed Thursday, McConnell's Republican bailout proposal is based on Trump's request that Congress "go big."

The Republican plan proposes $ 300 billion for small businesses to keep workers idle on the payroll and $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries. It also seeks to relax a newly issued family and medical licensing mandate for small and medium-sized businesses from a previous rescue package.

It puts McConnell's stamp on the Republican approach after the Senate leader left previous negotiations to Pelosi and Mnuchin, enraging some of his Republican senators feeling cut off from the end product.

Keeping paychecks flowing for workers who don't work is a priority for Democrats and Republicans as jobless claims skyrocket. But the best way to send direct payments to Americans, such as one-time stipends, continued payroll support, or unemployment checks, is a crucial debate.

Under McConnell's approach, small businesses with 500 or fewer employees could take up to $ 10 million in forgivable loans from the federal government to continue cutting paychecks. Democrats prefer to send the money to workers through the existing unemployment insurance system. Schumer called it "steroid unemployment insurance."

Both approaches to income support have benefits and drawbacks, lawmakers said. Republicans say their plan would keep workers linked to employers, for easy recovery once the crisis subsides. Democrats argue that the unemployment system provides a ready distribution channel, although states may also be overwhelmed by rising jobless claims.

Meanwhile, industries of all kinds are asking for help, and political divisions are forming over which industries should receive government assistance.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.