East Bay congressman's condition seriously deteriorates after falling during a race – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – East Bay lawmaker Mark DeSaulnier is in critical condition according to Betsy Arnold, his chief of staff.

"Last Friday, Congressman Desaulnier was admitted to the hospital to treat complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling from a race," he tweeted.

The congressman is in serious but stable condition, and the hospital confirms that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

"Mark's family and staff appreciate his thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said Arnold.

DeSaulnier represents District 11 of the California Congress, which includes most of Contra Costa County.

