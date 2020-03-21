Dylan Sprouse credits & # 39; The Suite Life of Zack and Cody & # 39; for saving him and his twin brother

%MINIFYHTML49466c15f5da7caea969c9c2f4a73e2c11% %MINIFYHTML49466c15f5da7caea969c9c2f4a73e2c12%

Disney

Reflected on 15 years since the Disney series began, Cole Sprouse's twin brother expresses joy that his show "can still give families the nostalgia they once had when they saw it."

Up News Info –

Dylan Sprouse reflected on his big show "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody", insisting that the success of the Disney Channel "saved" him and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse.

The couple played Zack and Cody Martin in the popular series, which premiered in 2005, and then appeared together on a derivative show. "The Suite Life on Deck"from 2008 to 2011.

%MINIFYHTML49466c15f5da7caea969c9c2f4a73e2c13% %MINIFYHTML49466c15f5da7caea969c9c2f4a73e2c14%

In an anniversary tribute to the series, the 27-year-old actor reflected on 15 years since the show began, writing: "It was a long time ago that the cold episode of the pilot episode was Cole looking for me with nonexistent armpit hair."

%MINIFYHTML49466c15f5da7caea969c9c2f4a73e2c15% %MINIFYHTML49466c15f5da7caea969c9c2f4a73e2c16%

Along with a photo of Cole looking under his armpit in the pilot episode, he continued: "A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult then and this show somehow saved us … 1000 years of gratitude to everyone involved. . "

"I love you all and I am glad that this program can still give families the nostalgia they once had when they saw it," Dylan concluded in his nostalgic post. "I will keep those memories forever."

<br />

While the couple have not worked together since the show again, Dylan has built a successful film career, with appearances in "Carte Blanche", "Kung-Fu Magoo" and the next "After" continuation, "After collidingCole, meanwhile, is currently featured on the hit Netflix show. "Riverdale"