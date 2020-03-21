Dustin Johnson is the new king in the & # 39; Left Handed Challenge & # 39; of golf? The | Golf News





Dustin Johnson managed to crush a left-handed driver in more than 300 yards

Several professional golfers have kept us entertained on social media platforms during the competition's forced hiatus, with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler playing head-to-head on 18 holes, both playing left-handed.

His "left-handed Championship,quot; at The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, resulted in an impressive victory for Fowler with a score of 94 against Thomas's 101.

Thomas, however, led five on the curve, but started the back-nine with two sevens, went up an eight on the 14th and a nine on the penultimate hole when he came home on 57 to lose by seven shots.

Brooks Koepka then chimed in, with a deliberate pun, with some excellent left-handed shots videotaped by his trainer Claude Harmon (who is a natural left-hander), and Koepka was understandably excited at the distances he was achieving.

He managed to load a 194-yard eight-iron field, and Koepka even let out an audible "boom,quot; when he hit a left-handed driver 293 yards, but that effort has now been completely overshadowed by Johnson.

During some TaylorMade tests with Jason Day, Johnson unleashed a driver who took 294 yards and rolled to 311 yards, proving that he can hit the ball almost as far to the left as to the right.