Duron Harmon found out that he was changed from Pats after a tooth was extracted

Safety Duron Harmon found he was going to be traded from the Patriots to the Lions on Wednesday in a less than ideal way.

Harmon just underwent a dental procedure at the dentist when he called Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who had tried to contact him multiple times during the appointment.

"I had to do a little procedure," Harmon told Lions.com reporter Tori Petry in an interview on Friday. "While I was there, the dentist said, 'You know what, your wisdom tooth up there has a little crack. We could also get it out while we go through the procedure here. "He said," It won't be that bad, I promise. You will have a couple of days of pain and you will be fine. "

I finally got video content for you guys! Knowing the new security of Lions @ dharm32, style of social distancing 😄 We chatted on Skype about the fun story behind him finding out he was changed, why he's excited to meet up with Matt Patricia + DB trainer Steve Gregory and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EvXhXS9fJ7 – Tori Petry (@sportstori) March 20, 2020

"It starts to move the tooth and my phone is vibrating," Harmon continued. "For some reason, I don't really look at my phone when I'm at the dentist, but I pull it out and I see it was Coach Belichick." And I thought, 'Okay, well, I'll call him when this guy's done pulling my tooth out.' So literally 10 minutes passed, he calls me back, and right after he calls me, I see a message. He says, "Call me."

After going through the procedure, Harmon called Belichick again and received the news that he was going to be moved from New England to Detroit.

"So I finish pulling out my tooth, my jaw as swollen as ever, I call it," Harmon said. "We are talking on the phone, we talk a little, we talk a little, and he lets me know, right after I have my teeth pulled out, 'They've changed the Lions'. And I was like, & # 39; Okay. (It was) a lot of processing because I'm still trying to solve it, I have to go to CVS, I have to get my medicine that I need. I tell my wife that I call her and I let her know that I have to get out a tooth, and now I have to call her back and let her know that they changed us. "

Harmon said he has no hard feelings towards Belichick and hopes to join the Lions.

"It was a lot of emotions, but in the end, it was the best for both situations," said Harmon. "For me, coming (to Detroit) and being able to join such a big organization, help try to lead in the best way I know how, and the Patriots have some room on their salary cap."

When Harmon arrives in Detroit, he will have plenty of familiar faces around him. His former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, has been the Lions head coach since 2018. Former teammates Danny Amendola and Trey Flowers also joined the Lions in 2019. This week alone, the team reportedly also agreed contracts with Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins.