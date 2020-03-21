Dua Lipa quotes her single "Don't Start Now" while urging people to "walk away" to isolate themselves

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The hit maker of & # 39; New Rules & # 39; He turned to his social media page to give his fans advice on & # 39; how to avoid coronavirus & # 39 ;, using the lyrics of the 2019 songs to warn people not to & # 39; go out & # 39; in the middle of the pandemic.

Dua Lipa He urged fans to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic using the lyrics for his new hit "Don & # 39; t Start Now".

The "New Rules" singer has taken to Twitter to offer advice on "social distancing" as governments around the world close borders and issue "safer at home" guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, which even now he has taken his life. of more than 11,000 worldwide.

"Don't show up. Don't go out. Don't start worrying about me now. Stay away. You know how," Dua Lipa wrote. "Don't start worrying about me now."

Lipa also shared some tips on how fans can spend their time locked up at home on Instagram, posting a series of photos of herself enjoying a bubble bath.

"How to pass the time 101", subtitled one of the shots.

She also revealed that she was enjoying self-isolation with her boyfriend. Anwar Hadid, sharing another photo of the couple holding hands, while wearing protective gloves.

"If you have to go to stores to buy food / essentials, do it safely, thinking primarily of the other people around you," he wrote.

Dua Lipa spent her quarantine days with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Dua is not the only music star trying to keep her spirits up in these uncertain times. John Legend Y Chris Martin are among the singers who publish concerts from their homes, Willie Nelson hosted a virtual festival with friends and family on Thursday night (March 19), Charli XCX Y Miley Cyrus have launched Instagram talk shows with famous friends, and Florence and the machine star Florence Welch published a collective poem about life in quarantine online on Friday.