Only a few days after Drake was exposed to the coronavirus, his results were negative. Earlier this month, NBA star Kevin Durant announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and fans immediately established the connection between the basketball star and the Toronto native.

Page Six reported in the Instagram post this week that he and his father, Dennis Graham, shared the big news. The Toronto rapper, in a video captured by TMZ, stated that he had to do the test, however it was negative.

Drake joked with reporters that the test was quite "awkward,quot; because they put a Q-tip completely "inside your thoughts and shit." As previously reported, the Toronto rapper and Kevin Durant met about 11 days ago at Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

On Instagram, the popular artist posted a photo showing their night together. Kevin Durant was also not reported to be the only one to test positive for the virus, as four other Nets players were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement, a sports club spokesperson revealed that only one of them showed symptoms. The representative added that they have since contacted others with whom they may have interacted to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

While it's great news that Drake tested negative, other celebrities haven't been as lucky. When the pandemic started, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, went to the ex's Instagram to reveal that they were both diagnosed with the coronavirus.

They were later quarantined at an Australian hospital while recovering from the disease. The authorities then released them and they have been spending time in self-isolation ever since. Her son Chet Hanks also confirmed that they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Another star who tested positive for COVID-19 was Rachel Matthews, the Frozen II Alum, who took her GI to describe the symptoms along a one-week timeline. Matthews complained about how long it took to get tested.



