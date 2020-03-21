Drake reveals he tested negative for coronavirus despite being in contact with Kevin Durant

%MINIFYHTMLec8bdced6323ddde669f8a0f57b5571e11% %MINIFYHTMLec8bdced6323ddde669f8a0f57b5571e12%

We know they were concerned about Drake just a few days ago, but it looks like he officially has no rona, Roomies!

Just a few days ago, Kevin Durant was reported to test positive for coronavirus, and soon after, photos of KD and Drizzy kicking him together appeared!

Champagne Papi heard all the screams of concern, and was tasked with going ahead and getting tested. While talking to his father, Dennis, live on IG, Drake revealed that after taking the test, he does not have the coronavirus.

Now that Drizzy is sure everything is fine on his part, maybe he'll go to the studio and give us some quarantine and cold vibes. Would they be here for it, Roomies?