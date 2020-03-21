Dolly Parton pays tribute to her friend Kenny Rogers after his death

"Dolly sure loved you," said her fellow country star Reba McEntire. "What a character. There has never been and there will never be another like him. I love you."

Rogers and Parton last performed "Islands in the Stream,quot; together at a show in Nashville in 2017 during their farewell tour, which was interrupted a year later for health reasons.

Country star companion Blake Shelton He also turned to social media to pay tribute to Rogers.

"I can't express on Twitter the impact that Kenny Rogers, the artist and the man had on me," he said. tweeted. "He was always very friendly and fun. The Rest In Peace player …"

"I woke up to the news of @_KennyRogers' death,quot; wrote Country singer Jake Owen. "It's not about # 1. It's about the legacy you left behind and he was a great man. He changed country music and had a voice like no other. Thank you Kenny. Thank you."

Country singer Travis Twitter tweeted, "It saddens me to know that @_KennyRogers passed away. Kenny was a friend who helped me in many ways from the beginning. He was always fun, kind and full of advice. Kenny's legacy of good music will live forever My deepest condolences to Wanda & family. #RIPKennyRogers. "