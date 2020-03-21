Dolly Parton pays tribute to her friend Kenny Rogers after his death

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Dolly parton mourns the death of her friend and duet Kenny rogers.
The fellow country star died at age 81 of natural causes on Friday night, in a hospice and surrounded by his family, his representative announced Saturday. Rogers was known for hits like "The Gambler,quot; and his 1983 duet with Parton, "Islands in the Stream,quot;.
"I couldn't believe it when I woke up this morning and turned on the television, checking what the coronavirus was doing, and he told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away," said Parton, 74. in a video published in Instagram on Saturday. "And I know we all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I am pretty sure that today he will speak to God at some point if he is not, he will ask him to shed some light on the heap of this darkness going here. "
"But I love Kenny with all my heart. My heart is broken and a big chunk is gone with him today. And I think I can speak for all of his family, his friends and admirers when I say I always will. I love you." he said, quoting his famous handwriting. "God bless you, Kenny, fly high. Directly into the arms of God and the rest of you, keep the faith."
Parton also wrote on Instagram: "You never know how much you love someone until they leave. I have had so many wonderful years and wonderful moments with my friend Kenny, but most of all the music and success that I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So stay safe with God and I know I will always love you, dolly. "
Beth Gwinn / Redferns via Getty Images
"Dolly sure loved you," said her fellow country star Reba McEntire. "What a character. There has never been and there will never be another like him. I love you."
Rogers and Parton last performed "Islands in the Stream,quot; together at a show in Nashville in 2017 during their farewell tour, which was interrupted a year later for health reasons.
Country star companion Blake Shelton He also turned to social media to pay tribute to Rogers.
"I can't express on Twitter the impact that Kenny Rogers, the artist and the man had on me," he said. tweeted. "He was always very friendly and fun. The Rest In Peace player …"
"I woke up to the news of @_KennyRogers' death,quot; wrote Country singer Jake Owen. "It's not about # 1. It's about the legacy you left behind and he was a great man. He changed country music and had a voice like no other. Thank you Kenny. Thank you."
Country singer Travis Twitter tweeted, "It saddens me to know that @_KennyRogers passed away. Kenny was a friend who helped me in many ways from the beginning. He was always fun, kind and full of advice. Kenny's legacy of good music will live forever My deepest condolences to Wanda & family. #RIPKennyRogers. "
"Sad for the death of Kenny Rogers, accomplished artist and elegant gentleman,quot; tweeted Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee. "One of my favorite artists and guests on my TV show. His music and friendliness will be missed but never forgotten."
%MINIFYHTML73c4c23ac7df9baa50256a2a2af2997917%%MINIFYHTML73c4c23ac7df9baa50256a2a2af2997918%