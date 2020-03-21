Dolly Parton mourns the death of Kenny Rogers

After it was revealed that Kenny Rogers passed away, Dolly Parton came out to mourn the death of her former musical partner. This Saturday, E! Online, and others reported on the death of the iconic artist, who passed away at the age of 81. He died last night.

His representative confirmed the news on Saturday. The singer, famous for songs like "Islands In The Stream,quot; and "The Gambler,quot;, died surrounded by family and friends. Dolly said on her Instagram account this Saturday that when she woke up in the morning, she couldn't believe what she heard.

The 74-year-old woman referenced the news on her Instagram. Parton went on to share a quote about the loss of loved ones, arguing that a person never really knows how much they love and appreciate someone until they are gone from the land.

Dolly's fellow country music star Reba McEntire also commemorated Kenny Roger's death and said in response, "Dolly, he really loved you." According to E! Online, the Dolly and Kenny Roger collaboration came decades ago in the past.

More recently, however, they performed together in Nashville in 2017 on what ended as their farewell tour. The singer-songwriter had to interrupt the show due to various health reasons. Blake Shelton also paid tribute to the artist on his own, as did Jake Owen.

You never know how much you love someone until they are gone. I have had so many wonderful years and wonderful moments with my friend Kenny, but mostly because of the music and the success, I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr – Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Travis Twitter also said on his Twitter account that he was very sad to hear about the death of Kenny Rogers. USA Today also reported on Kenny's death today, referring to the 1988 celebrity game in which Rogers played Michael Jordan at the height of his fame.

According to USA Today, Jordan flew towards Rogers in the game, but Rogers was "duped,quot; because the trip did not exist at the time, and he ended up scoring points. Later in the game, however, Jordan and the rest of his team ended up hitting Rogers and his team.

Ad

Other stars who played in the game at the time were Payne Stewart, James Caan, and Raymond Floyd.



Post views:

one