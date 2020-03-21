Doctor's note: coronavirus and the & # 39; immunocompromised & # 39; | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLc49e1ba96325bf2228feb44c5e222b0611% %MINIFYHTMLc49e1ba96325bf2228feb44c5e222b0612%

The term "immunocompromised" has been widely used during this coronavirus outbreak.

It's a fairly medicalized term, so it's not surprising that many people with health problems or taking prescription drugs feel scared and confused.

My patients find little comfort in statistics and social media posts that say, "Most people will be fine and will make a full recovery."

Immunocompromised people often look healthy and can enjoy a full and active lifestyle. Therefore, it will be surprising to know that they are now classified as "high risk" of developing complications if they succumb to COVID-19 and therefore must adjust their lifestyles almost without recognition.

Being immunocompromised is defined as having a weakened or weakened immune system (through disease, medication, or malnutrition) that reduces your ability to fight infection and other diseases, including COVID-19.

There are too many individual conditions that can weaken your immune system to list, but the most common include: diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, blood and bone marrow cancers, HIV / AIDS, people who have had their spleens removed, Sickle cell anemia, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, certain types of thyroid disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, and chronic liver disease.

There are also many medications that are vital for treating conditions like cancer, lupus, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis that work by suppressing the immune system.

Some of these medications are used to treat "autoimmune conditions," which is where the body's own immune system is accelerating and causing the problem, so suppressing the immune system is the only way to help control disease. People rely on these medications to help control their disease and for a better quality of life.

Common medications that fall into this category include steroids, some forms of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, methotrexate, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, azathioprine, mycophenolate, infliximab, and to some degree long-term use of opioids.

All of these medications work in different ways, but they essentially suppress the immune system because that can help treat the condition for which they are taken. However, it does put people at higher risk for coronavirus infection.

It is important to note that if your doctor has prescribed these medications, you should not stop taking them, as they will form an important part of your treatment regimen and without them your health could deteriorate rapidly.

Cancer treatments should continue as planned, and you should keep any hospital appointments you have until your doctor tells you otherwise.

If you fall into the category of immunocompromised, you must take precautions to isolate yourself or at least distance yourself socially to help minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19.

Whenever possible, stay home, but if you need to get out, avoid crowds and public spaces and at least two meters (6.5 feet) away from anyone who is not well.

As always, hygiene is key: wash your hands and clean hard surfaces at least every two hours, if not more.

Although the vast majority of people who are immunocompromised will experience only mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 infection and recover fully, there is an increased risk that they will become seriously ill.

This can include being sick with the virus any longer, shortness of breath, pneumonia, and shortness of breath, a condition that means the body cannot adequately oxygenate the blood, which can cause other organs to shut down because they don't get what they need. . work properly

Therefore, taking precautions is not only necessary, but could save lives.

There is no specific treatment you can take to help strengthen your immune system, but adopting the healthiest lifestyle possible will certainly help. A good night's sleep, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and lean meats, and regular exercise have been shown to improve the immune system.

On a final note, it is important to say that immunocompromised people also trust us that we are not. Healthy people must take responsibility for not transmitting the virus during this outbreak.

We should not be complacent about our hygiene measures and daily activities.

Even if you are not particularly at risk of developing severe symptoms, you still run the risk of becoming a vector of the disease and passing it on to those who are vulnerable if infected.