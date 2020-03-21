Disney + reduces European bandwidth and delays launch in France – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML294e6b3a79f70f8ed02ed4078f367fb511% %MINIFYHTML294e6b3a79f70f8ed02ed4078f367fb512%

Disney + is reducing its bandwidth utilization by 25 percent in the markets where it will debut on March 24. The company also announced that it will delay its launch in France until April 7.

Kevin Mayer, president of Walt Disney Co.'s Direct-to-Consumer & International, said in a statement that he was responding to a request from the European Union government.

Disney's decision follows a similar effort announced by Netflix. That company said Thursday that it will limit the transmission quality of its content for the next 30 days so that users in Europe relax the tension in the communication networks caused by the blocking of the coronavirus.

"In line with Disney's long-standing commitment to acting responsibly, we are responding to the request by European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton to work together to ensure the smooth operation of broadband infrastructure," said the statement by Mayer. "In anticipation of high consumer demand for Disney +, we are implementing proactive measures to reduce our overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25% in all markets launching Disney + on March 24."th.

“In the coming days, we will be monitoring Internet congestion and working closely with Internet service providers to further reduce bit rates as necessary to ensure that they are not overwhelmed by consumer demand. We look forward to the launch of Disney + and hope it provides a much-needed respite for families in these difficult and difficult times. "

He added: "For our French fans, the Disney + service is coming, but at the request of the French government, we have agreed to postpone the launch until Tuesday, April 7, 2020."

As with Netflix, quality restrictions currently apply only to European users.

European Union Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton has called on streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube to take steps to prevent Internet stagnation as the coronavirus response puts additional pressure on networks communications.

In a call made Wednesday, he urged Netflix CEO Reed Hastings to serve only standard-definition content to users at peak times. With large numbers of people now working from home, and using video chat and digital messages to keep in touch with friends and family, and as users increase their time on streaming platforms, Breton said streamers had a role to play in ensuring that telecom operators were not overwhelmed

"Transmission platforms, telecommunications operators and users, we all have a joint responsibility to take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of the Internet during the battle against the spread of the virus," Breton said in a statement released after his call.